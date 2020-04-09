Moon Ga Young And Kim Dong Wook Exchange Hot Eye Click on “Find Me In Your Memory”

“Find Me in Your Memory” has previewed a sweet moment in the upcoming episode.

The drama is about a romantic love story between two people who were with emotional scars that had a memory of how to act. Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) as news anchor with hipthymesia (conditions that could give them to remember about the experience of living in detail), and Yeo Jin Ha (Moon Ga Young) as an actress famous. who has forgotten some of the most important moments in her life as a mechanism of psychological defense.

Spoiler

In the previous episode, Lee Jung Hoon is saddened by the sudden death of Seo Mi Hyun’s mother (Gil Hae Yeon). Yeo Ha Jin is in pain, and my relationship with him will grow in romance until it finally blossoms.

In the newly released stills, Lee Jung Hoon returns to work as a news anchor. She was thin and full of pain, but Moon Ga Young had a smile on her face. Lee Jung Hoon seems to have been taken aback by his shocking visit, and his expression is slim.

The production crew commented, “In the drama, Kim Dong Wook will begin to find love for Moon Ga Young. Romance will delight audiences. Please watch the romance between Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young with interest and love.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 p.m. KST.

