Moon Ga Young Becomes Heads With Designer Clothes in “Find Me In Your Memory”

Moon Ga Young captures the eye-catching audience on MBC’s “Find Me in Your Memory”!

The drama tells the story of news anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) and his romance with co-star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young). When he has hypthymesia, making it possible to remember 8,760 hours a year, he forgets some of his most important memories as a mechanism of psychological defense.

Through each episode of the drama, Moon Ga Young is fascinated by his unique and stylish wardrobe. Just like the rising star is her character, Moon Ga Young also created a storm by modeling all kinds of trendy looks that would otherwise be impossible to achieve.

Yeo Ha Jin wears a variety of outfits from a purple suit that embodies charisma to a white dress that delivers a vibrant, vibrant image. Interestingly, the red dress depicting her shoulder at the awards ceremony was also a hot topic for the audience. As a cherry on top, Yeo Ha Jin always completes her appearance with a stylish hairstyle.

In preparation for meeting with Lee Jung Hoon, Yeo Ha Jin completed a stylish date look with a belt and turtleneck that delivers sophisticated air. Yeo Ha Jin also enhances her character’s appeal by wearing a polka-pink blouse and a pink cardigan that suits her personality as well as the beautiful spring weather. On top of her lovely outfit, Lee Jung Hoon’s bright smile made the hearts of the audience faint.

Because the delicate pastel colors bring Yeo Ha Jin’s side and the dark colors highlight the elegant charisma, Yeo Ha Jin’s dress is every drama to come. What do you think is your favorite?

“Find Me in Your Memory” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 p.m. KST.

