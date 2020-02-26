moon-ga-younger-and-kim-seul-gi-are-sisters-and-co-staff-in-upcoming-mbc-drama

MBC’s drama “Find Me in Your Memory” has shared new stills of Moon Ga Youthful, Kim Seul Gi, and Yoon Jong Hoon!

“Find Me in Your Memory” is a new romance drama about the really like story involving two people today with identical psychological scars whose memories work in reverse techniques. Kim Dong Wook will star as Lee Jung Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia, a situation that presents folks the ability to recall an abnormally wide quantity of their lifestyle experiences in vivid element. Moon Ga Young will perform climbing star Yeo Ha Jin, who has forgotten some of the most vital times in her lifetime as a psychological protection mechanism.

Kim Seul Gi has taken on the purpose of Yeo Ha Jin’s youthful sister and supervisor Yeo Ha Kyung. When showcasing their reasonable sibling chemistry, Yeo Ha Kyung will take treatment of her reckless sister by remaining near to her aspect.

In the recently unveiled stills, Yeo Ha Kyung is wanting at her pill throughout Yeo Ha Jin’s interview in purchase to check the specifics of the concerns and interview content material. Wanting good and capable, viewers are fired up to see what purpose Yeo Ha Kyung will participate in as Yeo Ha Jin’s supervisor. Moreover, not only do the stills showcase their specialist relationship, but they also give a sneak peek at their close sibling romance as very well.

The production crew of “Find Me in Your Memory” shared, “The two folks have a near connection on set,” praising the actors for their real looking sibling chemistry that maximizes their characters’ charms. T

Yet another established of stills capabilities Yoon Jong Hoon, who will be getting on the position of Yoo Tae Eun, Lee Jung Hoon’s near buddy and a neuropsychiatry professional. In just one impression, Yoo Tae Eun is smiling softly at an individual when in his doctor’s gown, and in a different nevertheless, his encounter is full of worry as he talks to one particular of his people. Possessing already taken on the job of a health practitioner in tvN’s “Emergency Couple,” SBS’s “Return,” and even in his exclusive physical appearance for MBC’s “Extraordinary You,” viewers are anticipating his realistic acting for the forthcoming drama.

“Find Me in Your Memory” will premiere on March 18 at 8: 55 p.m. KST subsequent the conclusion of MBC’s currently-airing drama “The Recreation: In direction of Zero.”

