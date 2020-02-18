[moon-ga-younger-gets-a-little-bit-meta-in-approaching-romance-drama]

Moon Ga Younger is beautiful viewers in new stills launched for the new MBC drama, “The Way He Remembers” (doing the job title)!

The romance drama revolves around a man with hyperthymesia, a ailment that offers persons the capacity to try to remember an abnormally large amount of money of their everyday living encounters in vivid depth, and a girl who has forgotten the most important moments of her existence. The two people with similar scars fatefully cross paths one particular day and come to love each individual other.

Moon Ga Youthful is solid as Yeo Ha Jin, an actress without having a filter on her and a tendency to stir up problems. The new stills are a bit meta, showing an actress enjoying an actress doing a photoshoot. Even with currently being a troublemaker, Moon Ga Young does a exhibiting off a appeal that helps make Yeo Ha Jin unachievable to hate.

The production staff powering “The Way He Remembers” praised Moon Ga Younger, stating, “Every time we film, Moon Ga Younger is showing off a new attraction. Moon Ga Young fearful that she wouldn’t be able to effectively express the tone of voice of this kind of a troublemaker, so she is actively trying to find assistance from us producers to function challenging throughout filming. We think that she has several charms that she’s capable to portray via her character. We hope a large amount of people today anticipate the drama.”

“The Way He Remembers” will premiere on March 18 pursuing the stop of “The Video game: In the direction of Zero.”

