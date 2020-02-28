moon-ga-youthful-many-thanks-ideal-pals-apink’s-namjoo-and-yang-hye-ji-for-displaying-help-for-new-drama

Moon Ga Young thanked her friends for exhibiting support for her upcoming drama “Find Me in Your Memory.”

On February 28, the actress shared a video clip of her walking toward a coffee truck on set despatched by Apink’s Namjoo and actress Yang Hye Ji. She smiled as she posed in front of the truck and created a heart with her arms. She wrote, “Surprise! What is this, what is this? I…love…you.” Referring to the banner on prime of the truck, she additional, “I really like the acrostic poem.”

The banner on leading of the truck manufactured an acrostic poem with the identify of Moon Ga Young’s character Yeo Ha Jin. It stated, “Here she is. The true goddess who descended from the skies. Yeo Ha Jin.”

Another banner had images and names of all 3 stars. Generating a participate in on terms of the title, the indicator reported, “Find Our Friendship in Your Memory.”

Namjoo commented on the Instagram post, “I added a comment simply because you informed me to.” Moon Ga Young replied, “This girl is so ground breaking.” Yang Hye Ji also jokingly wrote, “Comment” and Moon Ga Youthful replied, “Thannnnks.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” is a romance drama about the adore tale in between two folks with similar psychological scars whose reminiscences work in opposite means. It will premiere on March 18 at 8: 55 p.m. KST as the adhere to-up to “The Recreation: Toward Zero.”

