Moon Journey of Mentorship by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

The lunar journey of this last day of the year includes aspects of the sun and Neptune that emphasize the power of mentoring. We all need someone to check in. A champion to encourage and hold you responsible for your own goals and happiness is important at every stage of life. If you don’t have this, make it a point to get it in 2020.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Being the center of attention may be uncomfortable for some, but not for you, not today, because you are so ready. Besides, what you have to contribute from this very visible place will help many.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). People are attracted to you because they believe that you will lead them to the next good place. Perhaps it is a heart or headroom rather than a physical location. Even better! Broaden the horizon without increasing the CO2 footprint.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The larger person in the situation is usually the quieter person, the one who considers most people, thinks about long-term results and generally acts selflessly.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You will think about how you can be healthier in the coming months, starting with the changes you could make to your work or daily routines. Start small. Better yet, start teeny. Micro habits are the answer.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your taste in the media will develop in different directions, a reflection of changing needs and growing curiosities. The fun part is the new friends you will make along the way and share these interests.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). If, in the spirit of a new perspective on the new year, you decide to do something messy, you will find the most fascinating things in your own file cabinet and drawers.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You are the bright light of someone else’s night – a role that you have not asked for, but now, like the lighthouse that helps a ship avoid the rocky coast, you are enlivened by responsibility.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). As a sign of transformation, you notice that the removal of redundant luggage from the old year is a sensation. Consider extending cleaning to digital files and social media.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Take a moment to imagine how you want these last breaths of the year to go. Make a plan to support your best scenario. Whether you stick to the plan or not, you will benefit from it.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You make optimal use of this opportunity to think about the past year. To increase your fortune, choose one thing to leave in the past and one thing to double up in the future.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). This is the best day of the year, not because it’s the last one, but because you’ve done as Ralph Waldo Emerson suggested, “Write in your heart that every day is the best day of the year.”

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Some of your ideas about the new year reflect your priorities and some reflect your fantasies. In the coming months you will bring those two categories closer together from today.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 31). You try to see the world from the windows of others. There is always something to learn from a different culture and point of view. You do not have to agree that the knowledge is valuable to you. Because of your openness, your life will be filled with interest, excitement, acceptance and love. Leo and cancer love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 28 and 11.

NEW EVENING SUPERSTITIES: Are you ready to usher in the new year? For many, this means following traditions and superstitions. But why do you stay proven when you can create your own rituals that meet your preferences? After all, not everyone likes peas with black eyes. Yet here are some ideas that are used by cultures around the world:

In Estonia it is said that eating multiple meals (at least 12!) On New Year’s Day surpasses the power in the coming months.

In Brazil, tribute is given to the spirit of the ocean to bring the abundance of the new year. White flowers and other offerings are thrown into the waves.

In Scotland, the first guest who enters your house in the new year can better carry gifts! They don’t have to be crazy – bread, salt or even coal are enough. It’s about setting the tone for a year of welcoming and receiving.

In many places in the world it is common to make a lot of noise in the first moments of the year through banging on pots and pans, noise-making sounds, screams and the like. This is both raw celebration and an alarm to ward off the evil spirits. Happy New Year!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Since being invited by Sir Laurence Olivier to become a member of the Royal National Theater, the extraordinary Sir Anthony Hopkins has been named a knight, awarded by the Academy and praised many times for his service to the arts, which extends from acting to direct, produce and remarkable philanthropy. Hopkins was born when the sun, moon, Mercury and Venus were all in powerful Capricorn.

