Moonbin ASTRO Shows Success For 2020

Moonbin ASTRO looks amazingly charismatic in pictures for Vogue Magazine!

During the shoot, not only is Moonbin captivated by the depth and sophistication of the leather jacket, but it also delivers a beautiful appeal with natural hair and a beautiful smile. Although they embraced before you start shooting, the display Moonbin professional when filming began making model with enthusiasm and amazing people that has been set.

In a follow-up interview, Moonbin showed off his target this year. He said, “My goal for 2020 is to be a ‘healthy youth.’ Now, I want to be young people who have rich colors of the rainbow. It is better if the colors of the rainbow are collected into one and make Moonbin new. “

When asked to share a message for himself to reach the resolution, Moonbin said, “Don’t worry about your problems. If you look back in the future, it doesn’t matter. But if you still want to, try it!”

Photos and interviews of Moonbin will be available through May Vogue magazine. She is also starring in the new web drama “The Mermaid Prince,” which kicks off April 14 via Seezn’s app. Take a look at the teaser for “Prince of the Mermaid” here!

