The ‘legendary’ Warringtonian prog rockers Moonshot have premiered their model new online video for Stupid Matters That Mean The Environment with Prog. You can enjoy the entire movie under. The track is taken from the band’s Worlds Of Yesterday album, which was produced by way of Aircraft Groovy in January.

“Reaching the pinnacle of 1980s cheese (the period the song was recorded in), Silly Matters That Imply The World stands in stark distinction to the much more pastoral photos for Worlds Of Yesterday and reflects the shift in Moonshot’s musical way over the a long time,” the band notify Prog. “Reputed to have been a favorite party song for the young Angela Merkel, Silly Matters That Signify The World experienced the unusual difference of staying a huge strike in both equally East and West Germany.”

This is the second track from the album to be specified a video cure, next on from the title observe which also showcased on the address CD of Prog 105.

The album unveiled is readily available on CD and vinyl from Plane Groovy Records’ Burning Drop retailer.