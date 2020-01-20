Moped in critical condition after three vehicle accident in Peckham

A moped is in critical condition after three vehicle accidents in Peckham, where a driver had to be cut from his car.

Two cars and a moped were involved in a serious collision at the junction of Dennett’s Road and Arbuthnot Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday January 19.

Police, London firefighters and London ambulance services all attended the accident, where they discovered that a car had collided with a moped and a parked car.

The firefighters had to rescue one who was stuck in his car, and both he and the moped were taken to hospital.

The pilot of the moped is in stable but critical condition.

A witness said, “The kid is bad, I just hope he is fine.”

The four fire trucks that were dispatched to the scene left at 4:47 p.m., more than an hour after their arrival.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

