Moped killed in accident on A40 Western Avenue with truck near Acton

A moped was killed on the A40 in West London after crashing into a truck.

The accident left the man in his thirties with serious injuries which led to him being pronounced dead at the scene on Western Avenue.

He died on the busy two-lane road near the Gypsy Corner junction in Acton shortly after police were called to the scene at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, January 21.

Metropolitan police said the truck and moped crashed just before the junction with Horn Lane between Acton and Park Royal. The close relatives of the victim have been informed.

The driver of the truck stopped at the scene of the accident but was not arrested.

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

The Metropolitan Police Severe Collision Investigation Unit is now using witnesses and on-board camera images after the fatal collision on the A40 westbound.

If you witnessed the incident or have dashboard camera images that may assist in the investigation, please call 020 8246 9820 and quote Cad 6306 / 21Jan.

.