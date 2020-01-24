Moral Panic: Bright Eyes, My Chemical Romance and the rest of the week’s emo news in brief

In recent years, the emo revival from the 00s has had snowballs. With comeback tours, reforms, emo nights and new artists taking over the sound, it is now somehow bigger than ever. In recent months, the silent hum of the comeback of emo has become a shout, and it is here to stay. 2020 is the new 2005, so in this biweekly column, Marianne Eloise, who has been covering the revival since 2016, will complete (part of) the almost daily emo news: from new shows to new songs to cryptic clues.

At the moment, new developments in the emo revival from the 00s seem to be literally happening every day. Since My Chemical Romance announced their LA comeback show in October, we have been regularly endowed with cryptic hints or complete comebacks from our favorite artists of the time. The last two weeks have been particularly busy: from new MCR shows to the solo work of Hayley Williams (!) And a full Bright Eyes reunion, emo is not going anywhere.

Although the emo revival from the 00s still has purists in mind about what exactly counts – as expertly portrayed in this recent Comedy Central video in which four people argue about whether Fall Out Boy is emo, it’s not to deny that it is back in the mainstream. Even gossip magazines reported on the MCR news, not even to get up that they were a satanic cult.

Emo in 2020 without (much) risk to be beaten in the mall is a pleasure, so here is some of the best revival news this week.

My Chemical Romance announced a British show

When My Chemical Romance dropped their long-awaited – and much doubt – return to us in October, it was hard not to be disappointed that their only date seemed to be in LA. Although some dedicated (see: rich) fans flew over the pond to see their big comeback, much, much more could not.

Fortunately they did not have to miss it completely. On January 19, My Chemical Romance posted a video entitled An Offers. Cryptically as always, the video that lasts more than two minutes shows shrouded figures with a skull face through a forest while music plays – music that fans think might be from a new album. After some witty images there is an announcement: MCR will play Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK on June 20. The announcement led to excitement, memes and especially confusion – why Milton Keynes? Why was an image of Big Ben reflected in the water in the video for … a Milton Keynes show? Many people think that the video teases more, but time will tell.

The Milton Keynes show sold out almost immediately, prompting MCR to announce a second MK date, just hours after tickets went on sale.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ (/ embed)

Bright Eyes are back! Good back!

After being on break almost nine years ago, Bright Eyes recently launched an Instagram page with the mandatory semi-mysterious teaser post: a GIF of colorful floating bodies with the hashtag BrightEyes2020. Fans everywhere immediately started speculating about what it could mean, but they didn’t have to wait long: we now know that Bright Eyes is playing End of the Road Festival, a number of international dates, and have signed with the indie label Dead Oceans for new releases to bring out music. We do not yet know exactly how that will sound, but they have been working on it since 2019 and we are definitely faced with surprises. Earlier this week I wrote about the comeback and my intense feelings about it.

Slam Dunk announced their first international festival

Poppunk festival Slam Dunk, which brings together emos old and not-so-old year after year, has announced that they will bring the festivities abroad. Just a few days after the Leeds and Hatfield dates, Slam Dunk lands in Paris on Saturday 30 May. Ten artists play at two locations, five of which have already been announced: The Used, Four Year Strong and Grayscale will be joining two French acts. The rest of the line-up will be announced shortly, but tickets will go on sale from January 24 – great news for French emos or anyone who feels like a pilgrimage with poppunk.

Hayley Williams released new solo work

Hayley Williams of Paramore recently announced that she would release solo music under the name Petals For Armor. After posting mysterious and beautiful photos of flowers, the night sky and herself wrapped in plastic, she announced that the song and the video would fall on January 22.

The song, Simmer, is nothing like anyone expected. Full of dark synths, electronic drums and very little guitar, it puts Hayley, her voice and her pain in the foreground. The title and lyrics of the song refer to her own simmering, swirling anger, and it is a brutal, eloquent removal of a man, presumably ex Chad Gilbert. “And if my child needed protection / against a bastard like that man / I would rather have him intestines / cut nothing like a mother,” she sings maliciously. The video shows that Hayley is running through the woods herself before starting a pretty bloody ritual. This era for Hayley is nothing like we’ve ever seen from her before, and I can’t wait to see how far she brings her well-earned anger. Her album, Petals For Armor, will be released on 8 May.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lSj5k2K7w0 (/ embed)

All Time Low has released a new song

With large, theatrical bands such as My Chemical Romance and Creeper that market themselves through cryptic hints, everyone jumps on the bandwagon. Even All Time Low, who never really went anywhere, but I think it’s just nice to belong.

Recently they tweeted videos that tease a new logo, new music and presumably a new era. There are deleted videos, darkened profile photos and a video that shows a panda who sets fire to a Last Young Renegade coat. They then tweeted a link to a video that was broadcast on January 21 with the title Some Kind Of Disaster with the description: ‘Re-introduce your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away – grew, grew in search of soul, some healing … Now we are back and ready to be all yours again. ” It is unclear what the next step is, but their fans enjoyed compiling the clues.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTwdgzeey8w (/ embed)

That’s all for these two weeks – come back in two weeks for the latest emo revival news in the world