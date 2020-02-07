Moral Panic: Hayley Williams, My Chemical Romance and the rest of the week’s emo news

In recent years, the emo revival from the 00s has had snowballs. With comeback tours, reforms, emo nights and new artists taking over the sound, it is now somehow bigger than ever. In recent months, the silent hum of the comeback of emo has become a shout, and it is here to stay. 2020 is the new 2005, so in this biweekly column, Marianne Eloise, who has been covering the revival since 2016, will complete (part of) the almost daily emo news: from new shows to new songs to cryptic clues.

It was another huge two weeks before the emo revival of the 00s, and of course My Chemical Romance dominated the entire conversation. Now that their American tour has been announced, is for sale and has sold out within a few days, American MCR fans have gone completely bankrupt in the last fourteen days.

That also means that part of the smaller news is quickly forgotten in the midst of MCR mania (it’s really 2006!). Hayley Williams has also been incredibly busy, released two new songs, released the cover of her album and brought us all through an emotional wringer.

Here are some highlights from a very emo fourteen day:

All American Rejects teased an anniversary tour

Although The All American Rejects has not gone anywhere strictly, they tease to throw their hat in the nostalgic ring. When a fan tweeted that their album Move Along is an “underrated powerhouse”, they quoted him as saying, “Cheers bud, she’s turning 15 this year … think we’re going to do a real tribute to it, sound like a plan Many fans became very excited and offered to empty their bank accounts if the band did a full tour, but they have not officially announced anything yet.

Cheers bud, she’s turning 15 this year … think we’re going to do a real tribute for it, does it sound like a plan? https://t.co/k3J64eL85RFebruary 3, 2020

Bert McCracken joked that The Used could support My Chemical Romance

Although the relationship between The Used and My Chemical Romance was sometimes difficult, the two bands have a long history. Many fans just want to see them work together again – specifically, with The Used supporting the comeback tour.

It looks like it might be a reality. During their current tour, Bert McCracken joked a few times that The Used could support MCR, at one point: “You can probably see us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall. We will see. “Later he said:” I’m not saying … I’m kidding. Come on, you know me, I’m a kidder. “But who knows? Maybe it’s a double bluff.

BERT JUST SAYS IT USED ON A TOUR WITH MCR IN AUTUMN January 30, 2020

My Chemical Romance has announced and sold out their American tour

On January 29, MCR dropped another cryptic video with the title A Summoning. After 13 minutes, the video announced a tour of the US while arousing nostalgia with their oldest fans. It is full of references to important moments in MCR history, such as I’m Not Okay, The Black Parade era, dead friends and colleagues, Helena, Killjoys, Life On The Murder Scene … etc. It is full of the cult-y footage from the previous teaser videos and at the end the tour dates from the US announces. Of course the data was sold out within minutes, with extra shows in LA and the extremely high resale prices becoming very controversial. Yet it is all just a testament to how loved My Chemical Romance is in 2020. Their fans cannot be taken into account. Plus, many believe that the sounds heard in A Summoning will be part of new music.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15-wGHtIOeo (/ embed)

The layout comes together again

Because The Format split up in 2008, singer Nate Ruess is probably better known to many as the singer of pop band Fun., Which he formed with Jack Antonoff. But the format was pretty formative for many baby emos, and after years of silence they surprised everyone this week with a spontaneous acoustic performance during a screening of their concert film Live At The Mayan Theater from 2007. They haven’t announced any new music yet, but if you are in the US, they play five shows in March and April.

Where were you reunited @theformat ??? !!!!! 😍😭 A happy Monday indeed pic.twitter.com/QQiQqNi6h1 February 4, 2020

Hayley Williams

After he released the evil, beautiful song Simmer a few weeks ago, Hayley Williams gave fans more news and music. She teased a new song with a video titled Simmer Interlude in which Williams-as-monster wrapped her human self in a cocoon. She also tweeted, “There is more to the story. It is almost never what you think”.

The song, Leave It Alone, is much more modest and less nerve-racking than Simmer. A genuine rumor about sadness and loss, it relies mainly on strings and Williams’ voice. The video shows her awake in a cocoon like a scaly, butterfly-like creature in Björk-like costume and makeup singing: “Now that I finally want to live / die those I love die.”

We see her come out of the cocoon and the man Hayley walks through the forest, where we also see a body under a sheet. It marks the continuation of an incredibly raw and emotionally generous era for Williams, cemented by her debut on the cover for Petals For Armor, in which her makeup-free looks at the camera. Don’t like to let her fans rest for a second, on February 6, Hayley released a creepy video for more cheerful song Cinnamon, a poppy will to be home alone and for free. And then she released the first half of her album, with two brand new tracks! She never stops!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WJjuG1yNQ (/ embed)

That’s all for these two weeks – come back in two weeks for the latest emo revival news in the world