‘Morbius’ first trailer turns Jared Leto into a blood-sucking vampire

The first trailer for the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius is finally here and thus the first look at Jared Leto as a blood-sucking vampire.

The Marvel character is a biochemist looking for a cure for his rare blood disorder, turning himself into a monster in the process.

There’s a lot of action in the trailer when we see Letos Dr. Michael Morbius transformed from a sick man into a walking vampire.

The clip also shows a cross with the Marvel Spider-Man universe with a surprising appearance by Michael Keaton, who plays the villain Vulture in homecoming.

There is also a reference to Spider-Man himself when Morbius walks past a mural of the web slinger with the word “murderer”.

In addition to the main character, Morbius also plays Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, while Daniel Espinosa directs.

Morbius followers. CREDIT: Sony / Marvel

The full summary is: “Dr. Morbius is dangerously ill, has a rare blood disorder and is determined to save other people from the same fate. He tries to gamble desperately. What appears to be a radical success at first glance soon turns out to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease. “

Leto’s role in Morbius follows his other comic role as Joker in Suicide Squad – a character that has since been taken over by Joaquin Phoenix.

However, Jared Leto is said to have felt “alienated and upset” when Joker was lit green. This happened after the actor admitted to feeling “isolated” on Suicide Squad.

He explained that he felt “he was in the corner of the cafeteria and watching all the other children.”

Morbius is scheduled to appear this summer.