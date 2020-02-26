[Mordrake – XENOBIOTIC]

Somebody at Exclusive Chief justifies a medal for the crazy number of killer bands that the label has been pushing over the final number of years. The present rude health of the death steel scene can surely be attributed, in portion, to the improvement of bands like XENOBIOTIC: clear learners of the put up-millennial deathcore and tech-dying era, but also a band that have a crystal clear and admirable desire to wring some thing fresh from this kind of a nicely-recognized checklist of parts. Getting created a strong impression (with a lot of lovers of complex dying metal and deathcore at the very least) with their vicious 2018 album “Prometheus”, this Australian quintet have loads of momentum at this level, and “Mordrake” is the variety of mature and ambitious adhere to-up that really should hold them heading onwards and upwards.

Immaculately manufactured and exerting some sickening sonic excess weight, tunes like “Light that Burns the Sky” skim across genres with insouciant skill, taking in balls-out melodic demise metallic, hazy write-up-steel grandeur and device-gun beatdowns, all within five succinct minutes. “Inverted” is a a lot more streamlined and violent affair, imbued with the lurch ‘n’ snap of submit-djent riffing but immersed in coruscating blackness, as well. XENOBIOTIC exhibit even more progressive flair throughout the gloomy sprawl of “Saphris” and the deathly sci-fi travelogue of the closing, two-portion title track, both equally of which belie that pesky deathcore tag by becoming intriguing, intricate and profoundly atmospheric. Vocalist TJ Sinclair acquits himself brilliantly, eschewing guttural slurry in favor of a grim, militaristic bark that makes sure that every vocal hook obliterates its goal. Inbuilt extremity aside, XENOBIOTIC have space for subtlety too: the textural discord that oozes from the speakers through “Acedia” is genuinely unnerving, like some warped, microtonal weapon of warfare “Grieving the Decline of Self” is as harrowing as its title suggests, but with sledgehammer riffs and crazed velocity to spare “Fractured” is a frantic blizzard of corkscrew polyrhythms, off-beam grooves and blackened, spidery guitar figures.

“Mordrake” never conforms to any unique one particular-monitor development, but neither does it forget about to punch the crap out of anything and anyone. This is a smart, innovative and deep history from a band with luggage of creativeness and the chops to provide a serious, deathly kicking. Exceptional stuff, then.