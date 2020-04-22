A new survey revealed that more than 9-in-10 Americans called China’s power and influence in the world a “threat” to the United States.

The latest Pew Research Center poll shows that Americans are almost unanimously concerned about China’s dominance in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis that has devastated the United States.

About 91 percent of Americans say China’s power and influence is a threat to the United States. 62 percent of those who say China is a “major threat” and 29 percent of whom say China is a “minor threat”.

Americans today see China as a major threat to the US: more than global warming, Russia’s power and influence, a condition for the global economy and global poverty.

The survey shows a steady rise in Chinese concern among Americans over the last few years. Between 2017 and this year, the number of Americans who now say that China is a “major threat” to the U.S. has increased by 21 percent.

The same Pew Research survey finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans consider mass migration a threat to the United States, with approximately 42 percent of those who call mass migration a “major threat.”

China’s economic rise has come at the expense of the U.S. economy and workers in the United States.

Since 2001, free trade with China has cost millions of Americans work. For example, the Economic Policy Institute has found that from 2001 to 2015, about 3.4 million U.S. jobs were lost due to the trade deficit with China in the country.

Of the 3.4 million American jobs lost during this period, about 2.6 million were lost in the manufacturing industry, which is about three-quarters of the U.S. trade deficit job loss. -China. Research has revealed that US cities with their manufacturing bases have been affected by the addition of rampant drugs during the opioid crisis.

As Breitbart News has commented, the United States has been suffering from a shortage of vital drugs, rubber gloves and plastic bottles for decades over free trade policies. The plurality of these basic needs is realized in China.

About 90 percent of the generic drug ingredients imported into the U.S. are from overseas-based factories. About 50 percent of these factories are located in China and India.

Also, the U.S. legal immigration system has benefited China, which has long been the second-largest beneficiary of visa and green card award programs. In the last three years, nearly 220,000 Chinese nationals have obtained green cards, with the plurality of arrivals as immediate relatives of their foreign relatives already living in the US.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.