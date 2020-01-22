More arable land is grown organically, but the Netherlands is still represented in Europe

The Dutch acreage for organic fruit, muesli and vegetables grew by 4% last year, according to the official regulatory authority Skal.

Overall, the area for organic farming has doubled in 10 years, and now just over 2,000 of the 50,000 Dutch agricultural companies are classified as organic.

Despite the growth, the Netherlands are still lagging behind at European level. Only 3.2% of the total acreage in the Netherlands is managed without pesticides and artificial fertilizers, compared to a European average of 7.5%. In Austria, almost a quarter of the agricultural land is organic.

One reason for this, according to Michael Wilde from the organic lobby group Bionext, is that the Dutch government does not grant any subsidies for organic farming.

And a plan to help farmers move from traditional to organic farming was scrapped a few years ago, Wilde told Financieele Dagblad.

