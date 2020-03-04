more-artists-and-agencies-deny-involvement-with-religious-sect-dependable-for-coronavirus-outbreak-in-korea-+-strategy-to-take-authorized-motion

Far more and extra artists are cracking down on the spread of untrue rumors associated to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On March four, FNC Amusement launched an official assertion, declaring, “Recently one particular of our artists was rumored to be a portion of a specific faith, when that is wholly untrue. None of our artists belong to that faith.”

The faith in issue is Shincheonji, a fundamentalist sect of Christianity in Korea which has been reported as largely liable for the outbreak of COVID-19 in Daegu. New reviews condition that 12 executive customers of the church confront expenses of murder by willful carelessness for disregarding isolation orders created by federal government and health officers.

The FNC agent ongoing, “Many individuals are currently suffering around the environment because of COVID-19, and we are presently carrying out our section to protect against the distribute of the disease. On the other hand, we will not stand by and let baseless rumors to unfold. We will be taking solid legal motion in opposition to those people who go on to distribute the rumors.”

Their comprehensive assertion reads as follows:

Good day, this is FNC Enjoyment.

Recently, an on the net local community shared rumors about one particular of our artists being involved with a sure faith. This rumor is wholly untrue. We would like to tell you that none of our artists belong to that faith. Lots of men and women are presently suffering around the earth due to the fact of COVID-19, and we are at this time doing our portion to stop the unfold of the disorder. Having said that, we will not stand by and allow baseless rumors and malicious opinions about our artists to unfold on online concept boards. We will be taking powerful authorized action against people persons who go on to unfold the rumors. Furthermore, we will do all we can to observe and protect our artists. Thank you.

Namoo Actors, which represents actors this kind of as Ji Sung and Moon Geun Young, and BH Entertainment, which residences talent these kinds of as Kim Go Eun and Yoo Ji Tae, both equally released equivalent statements denying their artists’ involvement with Shincheonji and stating that they would pursue lawful action in opposition to the netizens who spread this kind of malicious remarks.

Likewise, Nam Gyu Ri and her agency also unveiled a assertion denying involvement with Shincheonji. In an formal statement introduced on March four, Nam Gyu Ri’s agency Contents Nanda Kinda mentioned, “Nam Gyu Ri is not concerned with that religion. We talk to that you do not distribute rumors which are untrue.”

Their whole statement reads as follows:

Hello there, this is Contents Nanda Kinda. To begin with, we’d like to sincerely thank all of the fans who adore and assist our artist Nam Gyu Ri. Recently, rumors have been circulating among on the internet communities that Nam Gyu Ri is involved with a particular faith. We would like to inform you that Nam Gyu Ri is not in any way involved with that religion. We ask that you refrain from spreading rumors which are untrue. The moment once again, we thank you for your fascination and really like of our artists, and we request that you proceed to give them your warmth and aid. Thank you.

Gummy also spoke out towards accusations of remaining a portion of this religion. Her company, C-JeS Entertainment, produced a statement on March 4, as effectively. The agent reported, “The rumor that Gummy is a member of the Shincheonji religious team is untrue. We are presently monitoring on the net communities for these this sort of fake rumors getting distribute. We will look for legal motion from these kinds of malicious commenters who seek out to harm Gummy with these untrue rumors.”

These artists and agencies join a number of other individuals who have denied involvement with Shincheonji, together with Ivy, Tei, and Lee Dong Wook. The wave of response arrives after the distribute of a list staying shared on social media titled, “Famous stars who are Shincheonji believers.”

