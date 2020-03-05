more-celebrities-make-donations-towards-coronavirus-prevention-attempts

Celebs are continuing to make general public and personal donations to avert the unfold of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Earth Wellness Corporation (WHO) has reported more than 90,000 cases and in excess of 3000 fatalities similar to COVID-19 around the environment. South Korea proceeds to report hundreds of new cases every day, with a present whole of above 5000 situations and about 30 fatalities, primarily centered close to the Daegu area.

Hyun Bin, who wrote a heartfelt letter to supporters in many languages about the difficulty, was belatedly unveiled to have donated 200 million won (about $168,700) to the Community Chest of Korea. The donation was designed on February 27 but the Group Chest of Korea only manufactured it general public on March 3.

Han Hyo Joo donated 100 million received (about $84,400) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Aid Association. Grey donated 50 million won (about $42,200) to the similar group and wrote on Instagram, “Let’s get as a result of this together! Power!”

BIGBANG’s T.O.P also donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation. A source from Hope Bridge said, “Choi Seung Hyun [T.O.P’s real name] manufactured the donation and expressed his sincerest respect and gratitude for the wellness care staff who have committed them selves to combating the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that he needs to support in any way he could.”

Comedienne Lee Young Ja donated 50 million gained and married pair Hong Hyun Hee and Jason donated 10 million received (about $8400) to the same business. Kim Sook donated 30 million won (about $25,300) to the Miral Welfare Foundation to assist vulnerable populations these as disabled young children and elders who are living on their personal.

Han Ji Min donated 3000 packages of protecting outfits for health care staff, value 100 million gained, by the Daegu City Modern society. A source from her agency verified that Han Ji Min had personally served deliver the donation.

Ma Dong Seok reportedly donated 100 million received to the Daegu department of the Group Chest of Korea. gugudan’s Kim Sejeong donated 10 million gained to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Association. 2PM’s Chansung, currently serving in the army, donated 50 million gained to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation as nicely.

Kim Moo Yeol and Yoon Seung Ah, a married actor pair, donated 10 million received to the Lovely Foundation and the exact quantity to the Daegu Catholic University Medical Center. Crush reportedly donated 20 million gained (about $16,900) to the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea. Go Ara donated 100 million gained to the non-earnings organization Good Neighbors.

IU, in addition to the donations she has already made to the induce, donated an additional 20 million gained to support avoidance endeavours in Yangpyeong County. The county, which is in Gyeonggi Province, at the moment has no confirmed cases, but lots of in the inhabitants are aged and susceptible to illness.

Best Image Credit rating: Xportsnews