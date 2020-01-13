More companies offer free time when employees adopt a pet

Loading...

For BrewDog, hairy families are just as important as the human ones.

That is why the Scottish brewer, who has established his American activities in Canal Winchester, Ohio, gives his employees an unusual benefit: a week of paid time off when they adopt a dog that they can use once.

“The normal family is not for everyone. We must ensure that we feed the family of people, whether it is fur families or human families,” said Miranda Dietz, the company’s supply chain manager. “This is just a very cool way to ensure that we take care of our people.”

Although there are few in number, other companies have begun to offer similar benefits.

Digital marketing agency Nina Hale in Minneapolis has a ‘fur leave’ policy that allows parents of new pets to work at home for a week so that they can adapt to their new pets.

“Part of embracing employee satisfaction as a business priority means recognizing important life events that occur outside the office,” said Donna Robinson, CEO of Nina Hale when the policy was introduced in 2018. “If we want to continue to lead by example a top workplace, it is crucial to offer innovative benefits that help to maintain happiness in the working lives of our owners. ”

Pet food company Mars Petcare encourages its employees to talk to their managers to determine their leisure plans when they adopt a new pet. In addition, the company’s new American headquarters in a suburb of Nashville, Tenn, has a “dog playground” with full-time babysitters.

The mParticle software company, based in New York City, offers two weeks of free time for those who adopt a rescue dog or cat.

Bark, the company behind the BarkBox dog toy and treatment subscription, has no official policy when it comes to giving employees in Columbus, Ohio, when they adopt a new dog. However, it gives employees time to work at home and has an extensive support system to help new puppy parents in the office, said Stacie Grissom, content and communications director at Bark, where employees can bring their dogs to work.

“There are so many questions in the first few days and weeks of having a new dog, and we have found that it is extremely useful to have these in-real-life human resources to support people with a new dog,” she said.

For pet-friendly businesses, the advantage of such a policy is that employees are more involved in their work, research shows.

A 2018 study by Nationwide, the country’s largest pet insurance company, and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that 90% of employees in pet-friendly workplaces feel strongly connected to their corporate mission and are willing to recommend their employers to others. That drops to less than 65% in fewer dog-friendly businesses, according to the report.

“Pet owners increasingly regard their pets as members of the family,” said Steven Feldman, executive director of the institute. “When employers offer pet-friendly benefits, it sends an important signal that the company cares about every family member, even those with four legs.”