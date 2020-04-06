More “compelling” evidence that the BCG vaccine could protect against Covid-19

More “compelling” evidence has emerged that the BCG vaccine used to fight tuberculosis can provide protection against Covid-19 and significantly reduce mortality rates in countries with high levels of immunization.

A study in 178 countries by an Irish medical consultant working with epidemiologists at the University of Texas at Houston shows that countries with vaccination programs – including Ireland – have far fewer cases of factor 10 coronavirus , compared to countries where BCG programs are no longer deployed.

This translates into a mortality rate up to 20 times lower, according to urologist Paul Hegarty of Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Their “correlation” study, which is expected to be published soon by the journal PLOS, is largely a statistical study and contains caveats due to the possibility of confounding factors. But it is more comprehensive than a first trial in New York, which led to an intensification of clinical trials on people with Covid-19.

To reduce the risk of error, the researchers reassessed the cases during the pandemic and made country-by-country comparisons, especially between Ireland and the United Kingdom, said Hegarty. “We did not expect to see such a marked difference.”

“During the 15 days, the incidence of Covid-19 was 38 per million in countries vaccinated with BCG whereas the incidence of Covid-19 was 358 per million in the absence of such a program. The death rate was 4.28 per million in countries with BCG programs and 40 per million in countries without BCG programs, ”he added.

He trained in Houston but continued to work with colleagues there as the BCG vaccine is used to treat bladder cancer and reduces its recurrence – another indication that it has broader benefits than tuberculosis .

A global shortage of BCG vaccine prompted the Department of Health to end comprehensive vaccination in 2015, although it is believed that there is a high level of immunity among the Irish population. It is still widely used in developing countries, where it prevents infant deaths from a variety of causes. The United Kingdom launched a more modest BCG vaccination program in Ireland, starting in 1953 and ending in 2005.

Elderly people vaccinated with BCG experience fewer respiratory infections, while in patients with bladder cancer, BCG strengthens immunity, reduces the size of the tumor, and decreases mortality.

Hegarty said they were encouraged by the results similar to the New York study and were discussing a clinical trial in the United States. This would target healthcare workers with “shocking” rates of infectivity – representing one in four cases in Ireland.

As the pandemic unfolds, clinical trials have been critical, given that a coronavirus vaccine “should take at least 12 to 18 months to develop. In the meantime, the reuse of existing and safe vaccines that induce non-specific immune benefits may be an additional tool. ”

Scientists from Melbourne, Australia, started administering the BCG vaccine or a placebo to thousands of healthcare workers on Monday. A clinical trial of 1,000 healthcare workers has recently started in the Netherlands, said Dr. Mihai Netea of ​​Radboud University Medical Center.

He said he expected results within three to six months. He did not advocate giving the vaccine to populations until it was finished due to the possibility of side effects as a new virus was involved, and because there was not enough vaccine available – although production can be increased rapidly.

Immunologist Prof. Luke O’Neill of Trinity College, who has worked on the vaccine for years, confirmed that at least seven trials have started or are about to start, but stressed the need to distance and wash your hands to brake the transmission.

The non-specific immune benefits of BCG have been known for decades. Introduced to Ireland in 1937, it has a solid safety record. Recent studies show that revaccination is safe.

US virologist Robert Gallo of the Maryland Institute of Human Virology has confirmed that he is working with a team that will soon make an announcement that will “have a major effect” on global efforts to combat Covid-19.

Best known for his role in the discovery of HIV as an infectious agent responsible for AIDS, Professor Gallo gave no more detail than to indicate that it involves the deployment of an “existing adjusted vaccine” which will available in a few months.