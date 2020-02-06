More concerts and events postponed + musical shows organized without an audience due to the coronavirus

As new cases of coronavirus are confirmed, more events in Korea and abroad have been reported, while all musical performances this week will take place without audiences.

iKON announced that due to the coronavirus, the fan signing event of February 8 to celebrate the release of the mini-album by the group “i DECIDE” has been temporarily postponed.

The V.O.S concert scheduled for February 15 in Jinju has been postponed to May 23 and their concert in Yeosu on March 14 has been postponed to May 30. Their March 21 performances in Gyeongju and March 28 in Sokcho have been temporarily postponed.

The recall concert of the A.C.E “UNDER COVER: AREA KOREA” scheduled for February 14 and 15 is temporarily postponed, as well as their event of February 16 for the members of the fan club to celebrate their 1000th day. In addition, their Macau concert and Japanese fan meeting in March have been postponed.

GOT7 also postponed their February 29 concert in Macau, after the postponement of their Singapore and Bangkok concerts.

Younha has announced that her February 8 fan meeting has been canceled due to the recent spread of coronavirus and influenza B.

Next week’s music performances will take place without audiences, including “M Countdown” on February 6, “Music Bank” on February 7, “Music Core” on February 8, “Inkigayo” on February 9, “The Show” February 11.

In addition, TWICE has issued the following English statement asking fans not to congregate at airports in the light of the virus:

Greetings from JYPE.

Currently, many actions are being taken due to new viruses such as canceling or changing events with a crowd of a certain size or larger.

Due to the characteristics of this virus, such actions seem to be the most necessary plan for the safety of all, and we also carefully examine all related situations and prepare actions for the safety of artists and fans.

With regard to these matters, until it is resolved, we kindly ask you to avoid all gathering situations at airports for the arrivals and departures of artists as much as possible for the safety of all.

Even in many situations, to meet the promised timetable with the fans, for an appropriate response to such situations, active cooperation of the fans is crucial.

Recently, the features of this virus and this response plan have been shared in detail by the media, so in light of these, please avoid the gathering situation at airports until it is resolved.

We ask you again to understand that these are actions for all artists and fans.

Thank you.

