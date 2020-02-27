more-cops-on-the-l-just-a-start-of-the-answer-to-crime

Town Hall has introduced programs to raise police and SWAT presence on the CTA L ane subway platforms, and I have noticed that existence in the past 7 days. But why, as a town, have we waited for community basic safety to get worse before it turned a priority?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has released new service fees on rideshare support downtown. She says she has completed this to minimize street congestion downtown and stimulate more folks to choose mass transit.

But the mayor is not definitely encouraging people today in the slightest. She is, in point, discouraging and penalizing a habits — people using Uber and Lyft as an alternative of mass transit — with out addressing why persons are earning that selection. Chicagoans and people are conscious of soaring concentrations of criminal offense on and around trains.

General public transit is my desired means of transportation, and it’s a useful and robust company in Chicago. Not several cities can say that. As a resident, I identify that using mass transit supports the town, cuts down congestion and is environmentally beneficial. But I’ve arrive to the point where by I will use a rideshare app two or a few times a 7 days rather, dependent on the time of working day, my site and my location.

I individually have hardly ever been in a problem wherever I have felt in hazard. And I am gratefully that I can financially handle the new rideshare surcharge. If I have in no way been in an not comfortable circumstance on mass transit, it could since I can pay for to pick ridesharing when I experience it is needed. But what about the people today who really do not have the means? Innumerable people today in Chicago are set in unsafe scenarios since there there is no alternative for them.

I welcome more safety forces on the L, but that can not be the only option.

Mike Ellison, the Loop

‘Moral failure’ all all-around

In her column on Thursday, Mona Charen singles out Bernie Sanders in discussing his “moral failing.” And sure, she has a point. But each prospect has “moral failings” — none of them (or us) are excellent.

So in picking a champion to do struggle with Trump, we have to glance at the even bigger photograph. Next a president who is corrupt and tempestuous, we need a person of calm and deliberative intellect. We want a remarkably clever applicant with the mental curiosity to dig into complications and arrive up with simple remedies. We also require a healer — someone who can lead and bring men and women collectively, as properly as compromise for the increased good.

Our selections arrive down to an offended socialist, a dry but qualified technocrat, a cranky uncle, a firebrand, a girl who appears to be like great on paper but can’t get enough community support and Pete Buttigieg — who has it all, apart from for a depth of expertise.

I’m tired of anger, insults and ideologues. That is why I am voting for Mayor Pete.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

How Trump ‘drains the swamp’

It’s time to give President Trump credit rating for holding his guarantee to drain the swamp, by which I imply people who have been convicted of corruption or lying to Congress and the Justice Department.

This is a president who ferrets out corruption where ever he finds it. Case in level: Six Trump associates and close aides have been convicted and jailed or are awaiting incarceration.

I am positive that finally a Democrat inhabitant of the swamp will be charged and convicted of wrongdoing, but so considerably it has been only Republican associates of the president.

That has to be a coincidence, appropriate?

Victor Darst, Huntley