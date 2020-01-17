More details about Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butlers Split

The hits just keep going, buddy, we just had an exciting cup of tea from our former Hollywood favorite couple. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, (REST IN PEACE).

Just a few days after a partner found out that the couple had split up after nearly nine years due to the long distance, another friend announced that they appeared to be about to get engaged before the shit hit the fan.

“They had spoken about an engagement before they separated,” an insider told PEOPLE.

“They really loved each other and shared some of their hardest moments in life,” added the insider.

“They only shoot on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” a source told E! News a few days ago. “There is no such thing as bad blood and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Although Hudgens and Butler are “split” for now, they will “see what happens,” a second source said.

“They have such a long history and deep connection that they can find each other again,” adds the insider. “At the moment, she felt like he had to be single and see if he really wanted that.”

That said, there is still hope for these two. This is good news if you send them, but bad news if you were hoping to slip into one (or both) of their DMs.

Image:

Getty Images