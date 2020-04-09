More Details Reported on Park Bo Gum, Park Become Dam, and Byun Woo Seok’s character in Drama Modeling Akan

On April 9, it was reported that Park Bo Gum, Park Became Dam, and Byun Woo Seok had begun filming in the future.

Back in January, tvN confirmed that three of these actors put in “Record of Youth” (literal title), a drama about young people in the modeling industry. It is directed by Ahn Gil Ho (“Secret Forest,” “Memories of the Alhambra,” “Watcher”) and written by Ha Myung Hee (“Doctor,” “High Society,” “Degree of Love”).

The April 9 report includes more details about the drama and the characters’ characters. “Youth Record” is described as a story about the young generation today, who live in the world that “scoop” that you are born with a decisive role in the life and dreams of you as a luxury that not everyone can. However, her youthful spirit led her to move forward.

Park Bo Gum will play the character Sa Hye Joon, a realistic young man who dreams of becoming a model and an actor. She has a bright and warm personality but also knows how to look at the world objectively. This is the actor’s first drama since “Encounter” last year.

Park So Bend will play the character of Ahn Jung Ha, who dreams of becoming a makeup artist. He is a rational, vibrant character who is good at choosing his own abilities. He was not easily shaken by the events surrounding him and kept walking in his own way. The goal is to get rid of deep insecurity and to find stability with both feet. This will be the actress’ first drama in four years after “Cinderella and the Four Knights.”

Byun Woo Seok will play the character of Won Hae Hyo, the model and actor who is Sa Hye Joon’s best friend. He is a young man who wants to be recognized for his hard work rather than his own. He is gentle and polite, but he also has a competitive nature. She works hard as when working with things you like, then he hates when people assume that they can profit because born with golden lake in the mouth. He believes that he got a rival that is similar to Sa Hye Joon’s. The actor appeared in three plays in 2019: “Flower Crew: Joseon’s Bodies,” “Search: WWW,” and “Welcome to Waikiki S2.”

“Youth Record” will air in the second half of 2020.

If you haven’t already, check out “Encounter” here…

Watch Now

… “Cinderella and the Four Knights” here …

Watch Now

… and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Bodies” here!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?