More drones, more problems for helicopter personnel

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA. – As drones are becoming more and more popular across the country, they are causing more problems for emergency services. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), more than 1.5 million registered drones now share the sky with other aircraft.

Emergency workers use helicopters in many situations, from fighting fires to finding missing people. Air ambulances made more than 21,000 trips in Pennsylvania last year.

“Sharing airspace with drones is a relatively new phenomenon for our pilots,” said Cpt. Gary Vogue, director of the special services department of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Emergency Operations. “A collision in the air with a drone could be devastating.”

Government officials held an event on January 31 that highlighted the danger that drones can pose to helicopters in an emergency.

“We have heard the stories and incidents across the country that have drones in the way,” said Scott Christensen, chief RN at Life Lion Critical Care Transport.

Earlier incidents of drones disrupting helicopter operations included firefighters who fought forest fires in California in 2015 because of unauthorized drones having to carry out air strikes. There have been several incidents in which medical helicopters transported patients who almost hit a drone.

“You should always refrain from flying your drone over emergencies or disasters to avoid disrupting emergency response efforts,” said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Management Agency (PEMA).

Officials urge drone pilots to comply with all aviation rules, including:

Drone should stay in sight

Keep yourself below 400 feet

Stay at least 8 km from the airports

The FAA requires registration of all drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds.

Violation of these rules can result in a fine of up to $ 250,000.

For recreational pilots like Ryan Heindel, aircraft manager at White Rose Hobbies in West Manchester, practicing drone security is about more than money.

“You fly a drone for a few hundred dollars, so you don’t want to endanger anyone because you can’t replace someone else’s life,” he said.

Heindel recommends new drone pilots to find a local aviation club where they can get tips on drone flying and local regulations.

The FAA has additional information for drone pilots on its website, including an airspace map that shows areas where drones are prohibited from flying.