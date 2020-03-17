More evacuation flights to be launched in Iran and Italy starting Wednesday – News from India

More evacuation flights will be made to Iran and Italy, two countries hit hardest by COVID-19, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday amid reports that about 250 Indians had a positive coronavirus test in Qom and Tehran.

The evacuation flights, which will run from Wednesday, will focus on returning students and pilgrims to Iran who have tested for negativity, said the aforementioned people on condition of anonymity. Those who test for positivity will be treated at hospitals in Qom or Tehran, people added.

India will also be conducting at least one or two flights in the coming days to return students who have tested negative in Italy, people said. There are currently no plans to conduct evacuation flights to other COVID-19 affected regions, they said.

According to the list shared by pilgrims in Qom with others in Kashmir, 254 pilgrims and students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The list includes details such as names, passport numbers and PNR flight numbers.

In a news briefing, Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for all matters related to COVID-19, said: “I cannot confirm whether [the list] is authentic or not or whether the facts that are there are true. But we must expect that, given the situation in Iran where the virus is spread, there may be some case. “

Ravi insisted that the Indian in Iran “settle well” the embassy in coordination with the Iranian government. “All Indian pilgrims to Iran are safe and well cared for, the ambassador shows personal interest and the mission takes care of all their needs,” he said.

The Indians who reportedly tested positive came from a group of about 840 pilgrims from Kargil and Leh districts. According to the list, about 170 of them are located in 15 hotels in Qom and the rest in Tehran. Their samples were collected by a team of Indian doctors currently based in Iran, and the results were submitted on March 15, their relatives said.

Sajjad Kargili, a social worker from Ladakh, told HT that he had been informed that 254 people from Ladakh had shown positivity. “Pilgrims are staying at Qom hotels and without any facilities, they will self-isolate while waiting to be evacuated. Unfortunately, the Indian embassy in Tehran does nothing for them and they are left at the mercy of the almighty,” he said.

Most stranded pilgrims are booked for flights between February 28 and March 10. “After the Indian government canceled flights from Iran, they had nowhere to go. Their visas have expired and they no longer have money,” he added.

A delegation from Ladakh, made up of religious scholars, leaders and civil society activists, is camping in Delhi to demand their evacuation. The delegation met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and it was decided that the pilgrims who tested the negativity would be evacuated in batches, said members of the delegation.

“Unfortunately, after some people tested positive, the Indian Embassy did nothing to segregate them. As of today [Tuesday], they have begun segregation,” said Feroz Khan, chief executive of the LAHDC.

People familiar with the thinking in New Delhi and Tehran acknowledged that authorities in both states were acting in challenging circumstances as Iranian health facilities were stretched since the outbreak. According to the WHO, Iran has reported nearly 15,000 infections and 853 deaths, making it the third hardest hit country after China and Italy.

“Mahan Air’s evacuation flight will return some Indians to India on Wednesday. We are trying to arrange the necessary permits for more flights,” said the person who did not want to be named.

Another person said that flights could also be operated by Air India if needed and all tickets booked at Mahan Air will be honored, including flights canceled when India ceases air travel from Iran on February 27.

By Monday, India had evacuated 389 nationals from Iran. According to figures provided by the government last week, there were more than 6,000 Indians in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims, 300 students, about 1,000 fishermen and others on long-term visas.

