More events canceled or postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to take lives across East Asia and around the world, more and more Korean artists are canceling or postponing events to ensure the health and safety of their artists and fans .

Zico was to hold a solo concert, originally scheduled for February 22 and 23. On February 10, his agency KOZ Entertainment announced that the concert had been postponed due to the threat of a coronavirus.

ZICO ‘2nd King Of the Zungle – WEATHER CHANGER’ 신종 코로나 바이러스 감염증 확산 우려 로 인해 연기 되었음을 알려 드립니다.

Please note that King of the Zungle – WEATHER CHANGER has been delayed due to new issues with coronavirus proliferation. Http://t.co/u6Z6OC1130

– KOZ ENTERTAINMENT OFFICIAL (@KOZ_Entofficial) February 10, 2020

The company went on to explain that the health of their artists, staff and concert attendees is their top priority and that new concert dates will be announced at a later date.

The Super Junior concert in Kuala Lumpur has also been postponed. Originally scheduled for March 1, the concert organizer cited health and safety issues as well as travel restrictions and impacts on shipping for the postponement of the concert in Malaysia.

CONCERT POSTPONEMENT NOTICE –

“SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 8: INFINITE TIME” at KUALA LUMPUR # SS8InKL pic.twitter.com/2kdblm1j40

– Star Planet (@StarPlanetMY) February 10, 2020

The idol group CIX also canceled their fan meetings scheduled for February 22 and 23. C9 Entertainment, the agency behind CIX, released an official statement in the group’s fan cafe.

Hello, this is C9 Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that the next CIX fan meeting, scheduled for February 22 and 23, has been canceled. At present, the threat that the coronavirus can spread is serious, even in Seoul, and therefore to protect the health and safety of our artists and their fans, the fan meeting has unfortunately been canceled.

(안내)

CIX 1st Fan Meeting “안녕, 픽스” 취소 공지

▶ https://t.co/rB9HDyru7a#CIX # 씨아이 엑스 #BX # 승훈 # 배진영 # 용희 # 현석

– CIX_Official (@CIX_Official) February 10, 2020

The WJSN had also scheduled a concert on the weekend of February 22 and 23, which was unfortunately postponed indefinitely. They wrote on the official WJSN Twitter account: “Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the WJSN 2020” Obliviate “concert scheduled for February 22 and 23 has been postponed indefinitely. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and request the fans’ understanding of the matter. “

(#WJSN)

2/22 ~ 23 일로 예정 되었던 2020 # 우주 소녀 콘서트 가

신종 코로나 바이러스 확산 우려 로 인해

잠정 연기 되었음을 알려 드리며,

환불 및 자세한 내용 은 공식 팬 카페 를 통해 확인해 주시기 바랍니다.

공연 을 기다려 주신 우정 여러분들 의 양해 부탁 드립니다.

? https: //t.co/JHAguyNfic

– 우주 소녀 (@WJSN_Cosmic) February 10, 2020

DAVICHI’s Lee Hae Ri also canceled his solo concert. In a DAVICHI official social media ad, a representative of Lee Hae Ri wrote: “In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we regret to inform you that Lee Haeri’s solo concert” de h “has been canceled. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to the concert. The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of March 7 and 8.

We will keep you posted if other events are impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?