More events postponed or canceled in Korea and across Asia due to coronavirus problems

Other events in Korea and across Asia have been canceled or postponed due to public health concerns following the coronavirus epidemic. Following the announcement that the events of Super Junior, Kang Sung Hoon, Girls’s Generation Taeyeon, NCT Dream, Jun So Min, and many others had been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, other events followed.

On January 31, Starship Entertainment announced that it would postpone the WJSN fan sign event in Guangzhou, China, to be held on March 1. They said the decision was made for the health and safety of the artists and fans, and that they will inform fans of new details at a later date.

YG Entertainment has announced that it will postpone the next SECHSKIES fansign event in China due to take place in February. The notice said they would share an updated date and location for the postponed event.

The agency also said it had been informed that the filming of Lisa’s appearance from BLACKPINK in the Chinese audition program “Idol Producer 2” had been canceled. Lisa was to appear in the show was a dance mentor and filming was to take place on February 1. Regarding future updates, the agency said, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

PENTAGON has announced that they will cancel the fan display for their next return, scheduled for February 12. Their agency Cube Entertainment explained that instead, they will present the showcase without audiences and broadcast it on Naver V live at 8 p.m. KST. “

MOMOLAND will postpone its meeting of Japanese fans, which was to take place on March 19 and 21 in Tokyo and Osaka. MLD Entertainment explained, “Unfortunately we will postpone MOMOLAND fan meetings in Japan due to various factors, including concerns about the coronavirus. We will inform you at a later date of the new dates, we ask for your understanding. “

Another star who postponed his fan meeting in Japan is Nam Joo Hyuk. A notice was shared on its official Japanese website that its February 8 fan meeting was postponed and explained that the decision had been made to prioritize everyone’s health.

Ren de NU’EST will also postpone its overseas event “Ren’s Life”, which was to take place in Macau on February 23. SKN LIVE, the event organizer, announced that details of the modified schedule will be shared at a later date. Dated.

