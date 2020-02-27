More girls file issues towards the mayor of San Bernardino – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521911%

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521912%

CUCAMONGA RANCH (CBSLA) – Far more gals have come forward to accuse a neighborhood mayor of generating a hostile perform setting declaring he produced unwelcome advancements and retaliated when they spoke.

“It’s difficult for me to wake up every day and know that I am nevertheless in place of work,” mentioned Alissa Payne, a working mom who speaks from San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia.

Alissa Payne reported she was the sufferer of unwelcome developments and reprisals at the fingers of San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia. (CBSLA)

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521913% %MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521914%

Valdivia has been named again to the desk by a different youthful female who labored with him.

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521915%

%MINIFYHTML099751e9253ee808a888a8929f38521916%

“I experimented with my very best to ignore development and unwelcome physical speak to,” stated Payne. “But when it arrived to light-weight and he evidently offered to give me with an condominium.”

It was then that Payne explained he realized that he was crossing the line of kindness and acting like a jerk. The doing the job mother does a whole lot of volunteer function. She trains downtown softball, collects Christmas trees for households in distress and even coordinated a mobile shower to help the homeless in San Bernardino.

“I imagined it could be portion of that alter,” Payne mentioned.

She said Valdivia discovered her actions and helped her turn into a voluntary commissioner of the metropolis, but claimed she later hugged her tightly at the commissioners’ evening meal.

“I felt so low-cost,” he stated.

Then he turned away from his volunteer job, but immediately soon after accomplishing that, he stated that an individual described on the cellular shower he had set up and shut it.

“If you are inclined to do this to an unpaid worker, to a person in the local community who wishes to enable, what else will you do with your power,” he said.

Relevant: two gals accuse the mayor of San Bernardino, John Valdivia, of sexual harassment

Legal professional Tristan Pelayes said he can verify a sample of the mayor who will take advantage of at the very least 6 susceptible younger females, and that he held his alleged victims in dread by owning them indication confidentiality agreements.

“Anything a sexual predator will do, Mr. Valdivia did,” Pelayes stated.

The town of San Bernardino did not answer to a request for remark, but the mayor beforehand explained women’s claims as untrue and politically determined.

“They are terrified of introducing them selves,” Pelayes claimed of the women of all ages.

Pelayes claimed he has filed a couple of promises against the metropolis that he stated will sooner or later develop into lawsuits.