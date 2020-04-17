More globalization is the response to coronavirus

Executives at the George W. Bush Presidential Center say more globalization of the U.S. economy is the answer to the Chinese coronavirus crisis, not the problem.

In a post published in Real Clear World, the CEO of the George W. Bush-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, Matthew Rooney, writes that the policies of free trade, mass immigration, and globalization need to be further adopted by the United States. after the crisis. Is over.

Rooney writes of economic nationalism that must be rejected:

As COVID-19 disseminates and highlights healthcare infrastructure around the world, governments and civil society are struggling to curb the pandemic by distancing people from one another. Meanwhile, in the United States and other developed countries, there is a chorus of rising voices who argue that it is necessary to de-globalize, dismantle international supply chains, reduce trade and international travel, and close boundaries to the world [emphasis added]

…

The danger of a pandemic did not arise because of globalization. Pandemics have appeared periodically throughout history. Deglobalization will not protect us from pandemics in the future. On the contrary, we will conclude that global cooperation is key to successfully respond to pandemics. [Emphasis added]

…

Obviously, in the ongoing crisis, our highest priority should be the health and safety of our families, our neighbors and our national community. We must be prepared to do what is needed to “flatten the curve” of the infection and spend whatever is needed to prevent economic collapse. But when the crisis is over, and we’ve defeated the virus and people come back to work and we can all go out for dinner again, we must be prepared to join in a new globalization strategy that will guarantee its benefits and cure its evils. American leadership and political will will be needed, but we know what needs to be done and we have successfully faced great challenges in the past. [Emphasis added]

The globalization of the American economy, forced by the presidencies of Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, has had an impending impact on workers and the middle class for decades, and has worsened during the coronavirus crisis.

Since 2001, free trade with China has cost millions of Americans work. For example, the Economic Policy Institute has found that from 2001 to 2015, about 3.4 million U.S. jobs were lost due to the trade deficit with China in the country.

Of the 3.4 million American jobs lost in this period, about 2.6 million were lost in the manufacturing industry, which represents about three-quarters of the loss of jobs due to the trade deficit in the United States. United States. Research has revealed that US cities with their manufacturing bases have been affected by the addition of rampant drugs during the opioid crisis.

The coronavirus crisis has exposed the nation’s deep trust in China, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, India, and Mexico for basic necessities, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare supplies. As Breitbart News has commented, the United States has been suffering from a shortage of vital drugs, rubber gloves and plastic bottles for decades over free trade policies.

Also, about 90 percent of the generic drug ingredients imported into the US are from overseas factories. About 50 percent of these factories are located in China and India.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.