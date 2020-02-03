More goals from Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, the reaction from Jose Mourinho, Neymar, who was booked after a rainbow throw, and other things we loved

It was another eventful weekend for the sport.

Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam while Tottenham Pep Guardiolas defeated Manchester City for the sixth time this season.

And that’s not all that has attracted talkSPORT’s attention.

Erling Haaland in doubles

Haaland just can’t stop scoring at the moment.

AFP or licensor

Erling Haaland is in unstoppable form

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in just THREE games since moving from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund last month.

When he first started for the Bundesliga giants, he scored two goals on both sides of the half in a 5-0 win over Union Berlin.

Since Dortmund is only three points ahead of leaders Bayern Munich, they will use their chances against everyone with a Haaland bang in shape.

Meanwhile, Man United, who wanted to sign the striker but failed, signed Odion Ighalo on loan on the day of the transfer period …

• 7 goals

• 136 minutes

A goal less than * ALL * 2️⃣0️⃣ minutes in a Dortmund jersey! 😳

Erling Haaland started his Bundesliga career in a ridiculous way! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBFL3xE0Ac

– Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for the ninth consecutive time in the league

Despite being 34, Ronaldo is still afraid of the defenders.

He converted two penalties into Juventus’ 3-0 win over Fiorentina to bring his Serie A goal to 19 for the season when he scored the ninth consecutive league game.

Only Lazio Ciro Immobil has scored more goals in the league this season than Ronaldo with 25 goals.

AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop scoring at the moment

Adama Traore could not surpass a dislocated shoulder

He is one of the most physically impressive players in football, so it will take more than an aching shoulder to hold Adama Traore down.

With five goals and seven assists this season, he was one of the most consistent top performers of the wolves.

And the Spaniard twisted his shoulder in the first half of the goalless draw of the Wolves at Manchester United.

Traore played until the 76th minute when he was withdrawn due to a leg injury.

Wolf boss Nuno Espirito Santo said, however, that the injury is “nothing serious”.

He said, “I know he’s in a lot of pain. He pushed his shoulder out and Matt (Perry), the doctor, managed to put it back.

“In the end he had another kick, so he’s on ice now. But I don’t think it’s serious.”

AFP or licensor

Adama Traore was eventually forced to suffer a leg injury

Jose Mourinho’s hilarious emotions on the line of contact

Raheem Sterling, who was on the yellow card for a horror challenge against Dele Alli, seemed to dive into the box just seconds after Hugo Lloris saved an Ilkay Gundogan.

After VAR agreed with referee Mike Dean’s decision not to award another penalty, Sterling was able to expose the simulation to a second caution.

And Mourinho, who shone from ear to ear seconds before Lloris’ rescue, was completely on his mind when he found out that the striker from England was already on the yellow card and had not been sent off.

He left his seat dramatically and ran to the fourth officer to protest, waving an imaginary yellow card.

It was the classic Mourinho.

Said Benrahma’s tribute

Benrahma paid an emotional tribute to his late father in Brentford’s 5-1 win at Hull.

The winger scored a hat trick when Thomas Frank’s team improved their promotional qualifications.

Benrahma opened the scoring with a nice 20 yard hit and took off his jersey to reveal a message in French saying “I love you, dad”.

It was a sweet moment that was slightly tarnished by the inevitable yellow card that followed.

Getty Images – Getty

Said Benrahma paid an emotional tribute to his late father

Novak Djokovic triumphs at the Australian Open

Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open after two losses.

The Serb secured a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a dramatic competition.

With 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is only three of record holder Roger Federer.

Getty Images – Getty

It was Grand Slam No. 17 for Novak Djokovic

Dillon Phillips’ one-handed rescue

Although Phillips has only scored one goal since October, he has been an outstanding performer for Charlton this season.

And the goalkeeper reminded everyone of his talent in a crucial six-pointer relegation game against Barnsley when he fended off an excellent one-handed shot.

Charlton led 1-0 thanks to Lyle Taylor’s opening game. A header from Mads Andersen seemed to hit Barnsley.

However, Phillton’s strong right hand secured Charlton’s lead when Aapo Halme hit the post on the rebound.

The Addicks won 2-1 against Barnsley and secured a first win since matchday two.

David Haye describes what it feels like to get a blow from Deontay Wilder

“I really think he’s the hardest punch heavyweight ever. It sounds like an exaggeration.

“Wilder hit me in the sparring – and Wladimir Klitschko hit me on the chin with 10-ounce gloves. Wilder hit me on the head with 18-ounce gloves with head protection.”

The former heavyweight reminded of a sparring session in 2013 with the current WBC champion, who still had a growing perspective in boxing.

“I was sparred by Wilder and it had more effect than if Klitschko hit me with 10 ounces of gloves!” @ Billionavidhaye says Deontay Wilder is the hardest heavyweight in history

Check out Fight Breakdown: # WilderFury2 on BT Sport 3 tonight at 9 p.m. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcJYfg0Ie9

– Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 1, 2020

Neymar against Montpellier

It was an eventful game for the Parisian Saint Germain star.

Montpellier was beaten 5-0 in the Parc des Princes on Saturday, with Neymar at the center of the opposition.

In addition to revenge for a foul by Teji Savanier, in which he humiliated his opponent with a series of dribbling, an attempt was later made to rainbow what eventually led to a yellow card for dissent.

At halftime in the tunnel, Neymar let his anger build up and explained to his team-mate Marco Verratti: “I play football and he shows me a yellow card. Tell him he can’t give me yellow. “

🚫 Rainbow movements 🚫

Neymar persuaded himself into a yellow card after the referee warned him against showboating against 10-man Montpellier. pic.twitter.com/NwKBMVlNEq

– Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2020