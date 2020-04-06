More help for those who are not currently eligible: PM

OTTAWA –

As a key week in Canada’s efforts to cover COVID-19 begins, Chief Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would come up with new legislation to benefit emergency relief for Canadians who are currently ineligible.

Trudeau said Canadians who are still employed but work 10 hours or less due to a variety of infections, such as gig business or contract workers, as well as those who work but receive less money than they would if they received Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) benefits, such as long-term care workers, would be eligible for government assistance.

“To the people in all these things, we see you. You are the only one waiting for you. And we are working as hard as we can to get the support you need, ”Trudeau said.

Late last week Trudeau revealed that with the CERB application open on Monday in the dispute, immediate assistance will be given to students who are not eligible. He also called on volunteers to help Health Canada with data collection, follow-up data and communication.

Trudeau said 240,000 people had applied for emergency benefits by the time he took his place in the morning. The benefit will provide $ 2,000 per month for four months to eligible clients.

Not all Canadians are eligible for emergency benefits, so applicants should receive at least $ 5,000 in the last 12 months or 2019 total , and must resign for direct reasons related to the INTRODUCTION-19 flu.

College and college students are a sizeable portion of the population that is large in the lurch. Some are working only part-time, who make less than $ 5,000 a year. Others only work during the summer, when classes are out – meaning they have not lost their jobs due to the outbreak, but it can be difficult to find work in a closed country when their summer.

“I know that there is still a college or university that wants to know what you will get this summer. You need support right now, and are working to get it to you as soon as possible, ”Trudeau said.

In an effort to provide additional funding, Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced this week that many large banks would have to pay low interest rates for those affected by COVID-19.

Trudeau called this a “desperate need for debt.”

EXPANDED AID BILL WILL BE GET

The president also said that the government is currently drafting its second constitution, is in talks with the other parties, and will seek to return to the government talks “within a few days.” next, “this time to pass the multi-billion-dollar budget for the KEVID-19 measure of financial assistance.

On April 1, Trudeau called a payroll extension – a 75 percent benefit for businesses to keep employees working, up from the first 10 per cent – a huge program. the largest in Canada’s history, and as a result it was thought that Parliament should be rediscovered. to recommend it. Although, the need to recover is also needed because it is more than what was prescribed in the law passed during the first night’s case.

In perhaps an attempt to restrict the future of the person-house of the Legislature at one time as a home, the government wrote to the President of the House of Anthony Rota to get information on what will be a prerequisite: moving to virtual sittings. of the Board of Trustees is a way for the freedom of digital governance.

“We need to look at the opportunities for reform by Parliament, so representatives from all over the country who are elected to do their job represent their citizens in a timely manner.” always have and in times of crisis will make themselves heard, ”Trudeau said. We need to look at the ways in which our freedoms and our workplaces will remain strong and capable and carry out the tasks that Canadians want. “

WEEK FOURTH OF SPIRITUAL HISTORY

Entering the fourth week of physical activity and shutting down non-essential facilities, health officials said they would closely monitor the new cases to get the results. gaining an understanding of whether measures in the field could prove to slow the disease ‘spread.

With more information on cases spread throughout the country, the government said it was working to introduce standards and research on the market history in the coming days.

Trudeau said the government is working to get more testing equipment to get more photos of many Canadians infected.

“Every day we do more tests than the day before. We find that large-scale measures are important in keeping the curve and in line with the long-term estimate of the spread. More and more efforts are needed to get these responses back promptly and to monitor the transmission of Coronavirus from our population, ”Trudeau said.

“Experimentation will be an important part of how we get through this,” he said.

As of Monday morning, there were 15,853 people diagnosed with NO-19 in Canada, with the highest number of infections in Quebec, and Ontario.

MONEY OF LOVE

Delivery of medical supplies is also expected to continue in Canada this week, as domestic products threaten to curb the impact of international prices and protection. Already, some states have warned their days to stay away from personal protective equipment such as mouthpieces and gloves.

Facing questions about the ongoing concern that the United States is banning producers including 3M from shipping US supplies to Canada and elsewhere, Trudeau said he is confident that all of these good shipping will be sent.

The Secretary of State said Secretary of State Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke Monday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said discussions continued and had “taken place.” success. ”

.