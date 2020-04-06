More links to Apple’s upcoming cheap iPhone will appear Online

Further links to Apple’s upcoming low-cost iPhone have appeared on the Internet, one on the Chinese e-commerce website and the other on Verizon’s smartphone trading site.

Detecting the MySmartPrice tech blog, Chinese retailer JD.com has released Apple’s so-called “iPhone 9” placeholder, which contains tiny images of a veiled smartphone, but except that it doesn’t contain any particularly revealing specifications. On this basis, it is just as easy to expect the site to expect Apple to be on its way to a new low-cost “iPhone” based on rumors circulating.

Another reference to “PiPhone 9‌” was highlighted by Jon Prosser on the list of smartphones suitable for Verizon’s commercial plans on the mobile carrier’s website.

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “‌iPhone 9‌” on the trade-related page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), 5 April 2020

These links are only covered for the sake of completeness, as Apple’s new low-cost phone is expected to take place soon, although it will obviously recycle the name ‌iPhone‌ SE, which was used for Apple’s previous dedicated budget phone.

Last week, the Belkin screensaver product line in Apple’s online store was updated to reflect not only ‌iPhone‌ 7 and iPhone 8, but also “‌iPhone‌ SE” compatibility.

The product list did not reveal any further details about the device, formerly known as the ‌iPhone‌ SE 2 or ‌iPhone 9‌, beyond being rumored to have a 4.7-inch display. The device is also expected to include an A13 chip, 3GB of RAM and 64GB to 256GB of storage, and will start at around $ 399 in the United States.

Last week, a rumor suggested the phone could be launched as early as April 3rd. The date proved to be too honest, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility that we could see the device announced by Apple at any time.