More Money Determined by Bank Competitors

With only a few weeks before the pay-per-view of Money in the Bank (MITB), WWE is getting ready for one of its most important performances with several qualifying matches on SmackDown Friday Night tonight.

The first MITB qualifying match played King Corbin against Drew Gulak. Corbin showed a more aggressive side in recent weeks after he destroyed Elias backstage, but now he will try and follow the MITB ladder match. Gulak will join his new friend Daniel Bryan in a ladder match for his greatest opportunity at WWE to date.

On the women’s side, Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks to qualify for the MITB Women’s Ladder match. The two women have a history because Banks has stepped up to Evans and his daughter. Sasha also had to pay Lacey several times, but now Evans can finally get the “Boss” tonight.

WWE also celebrates 25 years of Triple H tonight. “The Game” has had an extraordinary career inside and outside the ring and no one knows what will happen to him, not even Triple H himself.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt at Money in the pay-per-view Bank. However, Wyatt has focused on his former Wyatt Family members and played with “monsters among humans.” Can Strowman focus on the task at hand, or will Wyatt continue to play games with his former followers?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross gave Carmella and Dana Brooke a chance at their Women’s Tag Team Championship tonight. But Brooke has already gotten a place in the MITB Women’s ladder match, so can she focus on this opportunity?

Speaking of the tag team, last week Big E defeated The Miz and Jey Uso to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alone in an impressive performance. But what happens next for The New Day, and how do former champions, Miz and John Morrison, take defeat?

This is all that happened on the April 24 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Braun Strowman looked at his old black sheep’s mask

WWE

WWE TOTAL NIGHT BACKUP RESULTS

New Day Promo

Big E and Kofi Kingston come out to start the night. Kofi started and said that Big E deserves all the awards. Kofi said that they had more titles than most.

Lucha House Party interrupted. Lince Dorado congratulated Big E and Kofi and said that they were sick of being passed over by other tag teams. Miz and Morrison interrupted and walked straight to the ring.

Miz laughed and said that the New Day was invalid because he lost the single match. Morrison said their first title defense was in the Elimination Chamber and the second and third were single matches. They say that New Day has never defeated them in a legitimate tag match.

Gran Metallic told Miz and Morrison something in Spanish. Miz asked Morrison to translate because he was struggling in Mexico. Morrison said that he said they respected him. Big E and Kofi said that’s not what he said. Before Lince could translate, Forgotten Sons came out.

Steve Cutler said that they had all served their country and they had been treated like trash since they returned. They said they would make the tag team division no longer forgotten. Forgotten children attack the New Day and a large scrum occurs. The other tag team ran fast as Forgotten Sons continued to defeat Big E and Kofi.

Backstage