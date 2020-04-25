More on “torture” doctors see her 4-year-old son struggling to breathe while fighting the coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the world, countless fundamental tragic stories of virus-fighting families emerged. Some of the hardest to hear are those involving children. Dr Anna Zimmerman, a neonatal specialist in Denver, Colorado, added her son’s story to the list.

“The kids haven’t left home since March 12th,” she wrote in a blog post on her website, Mighty Littles. “My husband once went to Costco. I once went to the target. The kids never went out for a play date. I allowed them to cross the street and talk to friends in the neighborhood. We didn’t. We did everything right, but Lincoln got sick. “

According to Zimmerman, his son Lincoln is four years old. When he was admitted to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital, he didn’t know what his mother was the coronavirus that worked at NICU.

“On admission, he needed 2 liters [L] of oxygen. That night, he progressed until he needed 4 L. By the next day, he was 6 L, then 9 L,” Zimmermann said. Wrote. “He was working hard to breathe-using all the chest, abdomen and neck muscles to help breathing. As a doctor I knew he was working hard. The medical terms used to describe dyspnea-seesaw breathing, nasal flare, grunts, retractions, tachypnea-he had them all, as a mother, it was that he was suffering It was the torture I was watching. “

4-year-old son, Lincoln and Dr. Anna Zimmermann from ICU.

Courtesy Anna Zimmermann

Zimmerman said his son’s coughing attacks were ongoing and terrifying during his illness. He completely lost his desire to eat and drink and slept for most of the day and night.

“He probably slept for 20-21 hours a day,” she told CBS News. “As you know, he woke up for a few hours in the morning, perhaps an hour in the afternoon, but otherwise he was just asleep. He couldn’t eat. All his energy breathed. I was starting and it was pretty scary to see. “

Initially, Lincoln’s timeline didn’t seem to match COVID-19, and neither did his test, she said. He had mild symptoms for a week before he had a fever. His chest x-ray appeared like a common respiratory virus. His CBC blood test showed no reduction in white blood cell counts or lymphocyte counts that most pediatric COVID-19 patients received.

But two days later, when she received the news that her parents didn’t want to hear it, things got worse, she said, as Lincoln’s coronavirus test returned to positive.

“It was definitely incomprehensible when they said his test returned positive to COVID,” she said. “Literally what goes through your mind is: why? Why? When? Where? What? Where did you come from? And you begin to experience every little thing you did. But what was the exposure was because no one was sick around us, that is, the exposure probably came from an asymptomatic person. I walked around the blocks, so I put my fingers in the mud Did you pierce and pinch your nose? Yes, absolutely. He is a 4 year old boy, but honestly I don’t know. “

Happy time with Lincoln and his mother, father and two sisters.

Courtesy Anna Zimmermann

Zimmermann said he cried for almost four hours the night his son was diagnosed. She couldn’t sleep and her heart said she was hurt by hearing Lincoln uttering his pain.

“Mom, this isn’t worth it,” she remembered what he said. “Mama, when do you stop? Mama, I feel so bad. Mama, no. Mama, I won’t go home.”

The encouraging text she was receiving from her co-workers also dried up, she said, as her co-worker’s doctor ran out of ways to spin the situation in positive light.

“I was talking to one of the doctors I work with,” Zimmerman said. “And, as you know, when Lincoln first got sick and had a fever, he would say,” It won’t be a COVID. There are many other viruses right now. ” . “Well, even if it’s COVID, kids really work well with COVID.” “Well, we’re only 2 liters in hospital,” Wednesday and Thursday because we all knew of Lincoln’s illness. He later said to me, “Yes, I had no positive encouraging text to send back.” But no one really said how ill he was. He continued to support.

Lincoln contains the oxygen needed to support the lungs

Courtesy Anna Zimmermann

The isolation also hit Lincoln’s family.

“When you were going to the hospital with your kids, it was really hard not to be able to hug your husband or your daughter, and not only reassure them, but also the comfort they are accustomed to. I have it, and I am in a stressful situation, ”says Zimmerman. “When I’m stressed, my husband hugs me. It really helps. I couldn’t do that.”

But outside the hospital, she said the community had gathered around her family. His school put together a meal train to bring home dinner to his father and sister every evening. The neighbors of the family dropped fresh fruit at home and sent Zimmermann a care package with shower wipes and dry shampoo.

Then, about a month after Lincoln became ill, he recovered, she said. The support he needed was reduced enough to allow him to administer the oxygen he needed at home for the rest of the time his body needed to heal.

Lincoln just before leaving the hospital

Courtesy Anna Zimmermann

“He does a lot,” Zimmerman told CBS News on Friday. “He’s fully recovered. He’s running around the backyard with his sisters, deflated and returning to his normal four-year-old self.”

Now she wants her son’s story to serve both as a warning story and as a comfort to other families facing the prospect of a coronavirus-positive child, she said.

“See the news article. People are angry about being at home. Moms are angry about having to get their children home,” Zimmerman said. “We’re frustrated that we have to stay home. So that’s why you’re doing it because I wanted to write and see our story. Yeah, 24 It’s hard to be open 24/7, and yes, it’s hard to keep working, yes, you lose your income, but see how your son got sick, and we’re all Correctly, and then immediately: seeing that his son was ill, he was still recovering. “

