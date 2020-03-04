more-organizations-announce-authorized-motion-from-phony-rumors-of-involvement-with-spiritual-sect

Up-to-date March 4 KST:

Extra agencies have introduced statements denying involvement in a certain spiritual sect.

SM Amusement, KeyEast Entertainment, MAJOR9, and MSteam Leisure introduced by way of official statements that their artists and actors have no involvement in the sect and will take agency legal action.

Huh Gak’s company Perform M Leisure also denied the singer’s involvement, whilst Track Ji Hyo’s company Inventive Group ING denied her involvement. Each organizations warned of legal motion.

A lot more and more artists are cracking down on the spread of fake rumors connected to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On March 4, FNC Leisure released an formal statement, saying, “Recently one particular of our artists was rumored to be a part of a selected faith, when that is wholly untrue. None of our artists belong to that faith.”

The faith in dilemma is Shincheonji, a fundamentalist sect of Christianity in Korea which has been claimed as largely responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19 in Daegu. New studies point out that 12 executive users of the church experience expenses of murder by willful negligence for disregarding isolation orders produced by federal government and wellbeing officials.

The FNC agent ongoing, “Many people are presently struggling close to the earth due to the fact of COVID-19, and we are presently carrying out our portion to reduce the spread of the condition. Even so, we will not stand by and enable baseless rumors to distribute. We will be taking strong authorized action from these who carry on to distribute the rumors.”

Their comprehensive statement reads as follows:

Hi, this is FNC Leisure.

Not too long ago, an on line group shared rumors about 1 of our artists currently being associated with a certain religion. This rumor is wholly untrue. We would like to notify you that none of our artists belong to that religion. Lots of persons are currently suffering all-around the globe since of COVID-19, and we are presently executing our part to avert the spread of the sickness. Even so, we will not stand by and enable baseless rumors and destructive feedback about our artists to unfold on online information boards. We will be getting potent authorized motion against these persons who continue to unfold the rumors. Additionally, we will do all we can to check and safeguard our artists. Thank you.

Namoo Actors, which signifies actors this sort of as Ji Sung and Moon Geun Youthful, and BH Entertainment, which homes talent such as Kim Go Eun and Yoo Ji Tae, both of those introduced comparable statements denying their artists’ involvement with Shincheonji and stating that they would pursue legal action towards the netizens who spread these types of destructive comments.

In the same way, Nam Gyu Ri and her agency also unveiled a assertion denying involvement with Shincheonji. In an official assertion released on March four, Nam Gyu Ri’s agency Contents Nanda Kinda said, “Nam Gyu Ri is not associated with that faith. We request that you do not distribute rumors which are untrue.”

Their whole assertion reads as follows:

Howdy, this is Contents Nanda Kinda. Firstly, we’d like to sincerely thank all of the followers who adore and assist our artist Nam Gyu Ri. Just lately, rumors have been circulating amid on the net communities that Nam Gyu Ri is involved with a certain faith. We would like to advise you that Nam Gyu Ri is not in any way concerned with that faith. We talk to that you refrain from spreading rumors which are untrue. At the time all over again, we thank you for your desire and love of our artists, and we check with that you carry on to give them your heat and support. Thank you.

Gummy also spoke out from accusations of remaining a component of this faith. Her agency, C-JeS Entertainment, released a statement on March 4, as nicely. The consultant mentioned, “The rumor that Gummy is a member of the Shincheonji religious team is untrue. We are currently checking on the internet communities for these these types of phony rumors remaining spread. We will seek out legal action against this kind of malicious commenters who seek to harm Gummy with these untrue rumors.”

These artists and agencies join a variety of others who have denied involvement with Shincheonji, which include Ivy, Tei, and Lee Dong Wook. The wave of response arrives following the unfold of a list becoming shared on social media titled, “Famous celebrities who are Shincheonji believers.”

