‘More patients’: The record of first responders shows the selected category to assist

HALIFAX –

New details have emerged about the scandal that prompted police in rural Nova Scotia to try to arrest a gunman who was an RCMP officer – and the first responders tried to help the victim list quickly.

The search for the suspect arrived from late Saturday night until Sunday morning, when the victim’s death was increased to 22 as the gunman fled from the police by a motor vehicle. in a car similar to an RCMP boat.

Recorded footage of the first two-way radio operators expressing their commitment to help the first victims appear Saturday at 10:40 p.m. while burning houses in the village of Portapique, N.S.

On one of the recordings, stored on the Broadcastify website, the first responders to the incident along Highway 2 told the shopper they could see some burning things from a distance.

“I saw huge flames and smoke coming from where we were,” said one, minutes before the dispatcher said police had found a gunman on Portapique Beach Road.

Within the next 20 minutes, the decision was made to clear as police called for multiple ambulances – twice.

“The manager may have other victims of the incident but the police are slowly taking people out,” the doctor said in a flat, even voice-over message.

Then his speech was faster.

“There was a person living with a gun,” he said.

“They are still looking for him. The patient we were shooting from him. He was there observing the fire, inspecting the fire. So there will be other patients around the fire that can go away, but we’re not sure. “

He reports there was violence in the dark when police searched for the shooter.

“It’s vague what happened there, but true to many patients there,” he said.

About 11:20 p.m., first responders were unsure what happened.

“Do we know if they have arrested the killer?” one asks the radio.

The dispatcher replied: “Not sure … They brought the victim to the intersection from a real place. But no, they didn’t know if they arrested him. I don’t know. “

It is unclear how many people were killed on Portapique Beach Road, which includes many seasonal and permanent homes along the north coast of Cobequid Bay.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the suspect had fled the area they had created around a rural area, but they did not know he was missing until some time at 7 from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday when a witness discovers details about police cars.

At 8:02 a.m., police announced on Twitter that they were looking for a gunman in the Portapique area.

The 12-hour, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman of Halifax killed 22 people – some of whom he knew, others he experienced as he fled.

His victims included an RCMP officer, two nurses, two caregivers, a family of three, a teacher and some near Portapique.

RCMP officers shot him at a gas station in Enfield, United States, about 90 kilometers south of Portapique at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The motive for the murder remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia police are investigating why two RCMP officers started firing at a fire department on Sunday morning despite saying police were not believed to have been around. .

Pat Curran, interim chief of the Division of Crimes Issues, said officers fired their weapons around 10: 30 p.m. at the Onslow-Belmont Fire Hall, near Truro.

The fire station is about a half-hour drive from Portapique.

The Onslow Belmont Fire Department announced on Facebook that the house had been used as a shelter for people fleeing from around Portapique Beach Road when it was pelted by ammunition on Sunday when morning.

The Facebook post, which was removed, said the gun caused damage to the firehouse but no one was hurt. The trooper, who declined to comment, confirmed on Facebook that the announcement was meant to be specific to Sunday’s events and not fuel “conspiracy theories” about the killings.

Police say the search for a homicide is difficult because of the 16 murders occurring throughout northern Nova Scotia. One of the five homes was set on fire, though the exact number of incidents remains unclear.

Police say the gunman committed suicide during his anger, but investigators said they were trying to determine if anyone helped him before the murder.

– With information from Holly McKenzie-Sutter and Adina Bresge

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.

. [tagsAfrica] halifax thread [t] News sea [t] nova scotia [t] burial edward island [t] new brunswick [t] halifax [t] halifax village area [t] sydney [t] Cape breton [t] moncton [t] fredericton [t] saint John [t] charlottetown [t] covid 19 canada [t] covid 19 [t] coronavirus canada [t] covid 19 nova scotia [ t] nova scotia covid 19 [t] covid nova scotia