More people die of COVID-19 in New York City than those who died on September 11

New York recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the largest daily jump in the outbreak. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the state has killed 5,489 people since the outbreak.

More people die of the coronavirus in New York City than those who died in a September 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

At least 3,202 people have been killed by the virus in the city, according to a new count released by the city’s health authorities on Tuesday.

The worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil on September 11, 2001, when a hijacked plane was bombed on a field near the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, hit 2,753 people in the city, Killed 2,977 people.

The coronavirus has zeroed New York again, at the center of the tragedy in the United States and a crisis that is reshaping American life, freedom and fear.

“It has changed the 9/11 society,” Cuomo said at a coronavirus briefing last month. “You have an unprecedented sense of vulnerability. You feel it to this day.… There was a trauma on 9/11. But as a society, as a country, we are so disruptive. I am blessed that I have not experienced anything. “

The number of deaths from coronavirus has increased in just a few weeks. Less than two weeks after the first infection was confirmed, the city recorded the first infection on March 13.

