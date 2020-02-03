More people in NZ tested for coronavirus

A “handful” of people in New Zealand are being tested for coronavirus, says the Director General of Health.

A person in an isolation room in Auckland hospital was suspected of being infected with the virus, but was eliminated on Saturday.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters today that there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the deadly virus in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: suspected case of virus at Auckland hospital, confirms health boss

• Coronavirus: New Zealand prohibits travelers from China from “protecting New Zealanders” from deadly virus

• Coronavirus: how the new virus became a global epidemic

• Wuhan virus: what should air passengers and travelers know?

But a handful are currently being tested, he said.

Bloomfield also spoke to the media about the Air New Zealand flight evacuating trapped Kiwis in China.

The government still confirms the number of passengers who should board a chartered flight to take Kiwis from Wuhan, the center of the epidemic in China, as well as the flight schedule on Monday, the director general of health said to the press , Ashley Bloomfield.

The plane would carry 300 passengers, including from Australia and other Pacific countries, he said.

Those on board would receive masks and flight instructions. Anyone with symptoms would not be allowed to board the flight, said Bloomfield.

FLIGHTS ALWAYS ARRIVE FROM CHINA

Flights still arrive in Auckland from China today, although foreign travelers from the Asian nation are prohibited from entering New Zealand.

Customs has closed electronic doors at New Zealand airports and all incoming passengers will be handled manually amid growing concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

Customs said the electronic doors would be closed to all travelers, including New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their families. He urged patience “to allow a smooth and efficient transition for all”.

Electronic gates allow travelers to enter the country using smart passports via machines, without the intervention of customs officials.

This will make a significant dent in the tourism of one of our largest markets at the busiest time of the year.

People arriving in New Zealand can expect it to take longer to clear border formalities.

Auckland International Airport spokesperson Anna Cassels-Brown said: “We know that delays can cause frustration and we ask everyone’s patience as they pass through the international terminal. “

At 10:30 a.m., there had been a canceled flight from Guangzhou, China – CZ335.

Two flights – CZ336 and NZ289 – which were to leave Auckland for China had also been canceled by then.

An Air New Zealand flight from Shanghai landed just before 6:30 a.m. this morning and three more flights from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing are all expected to arrive in Auckland later this afternoon and early evening.

While three flights to China are all going as planned – they are expected to leave New Zealand starting at 8:20 p.m.

QUARANTINE-BASED MILITARY INSTALLATION

Meanwhile, a military training base north of Auckland is becoming a quarantine center for New Zealanders returning from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Dozens of people will be kept in solitary confinement at the New Zealand Defense Force site in Whangaparāoa for two weeks to contain any possible infection spreading in the community.

The site – officially called the Tāmaki Leadership Center – is operated by the Royal NZ Navy and is where sailors and trainees undertake outdoor training and weapons.

It has a range of facilities, including classrooms and an extensive on-site confidence course. It is also known for its beautiful views and landscapes.

In the coming days, approximately 70 New Zealanders who have been trapped in the epicenter of a global health emergency will be evacuated by the government.

Health Minister David Clark said they will be immediately placed in compulsory isolation for two weeks at the Whangaparāoa military training center.

Clark said health care workers would check them daily, but otherwise they would try to maintain a sense of normalcy for individuals and families.

“I was told that it is an establishment which has suitable leisure spaces where people can live in relative isolation, and which is also suitable for people … [therefore] they can work from home, c “That’s what we’re hoping for,” said Clark.

“So that people can, as much as possible in this unusual situation, take control of their lives.”

No person showing symptoms will be allowed on the flight from Wuhan, which will be staffed by paramedics from St John, an Air New Zealand doctor and an Air New Zealand flight crew.

.