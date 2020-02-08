More rain on the coast after a nightly rain shower leads to flooding

Emergency services across NSW are likely to face another busy day as parts of the state continue to cope with the drenching.

Rainfall increased overnight after some stations in northern New South Wales measured more than 300 mm in 48 hours.

A severe weather warning for very heavy rain, strong wind, big waves and tides persists along the entire coast from the region of the northern rivers to the south coast.

A 4WD appears to be partially submerged. (9News) More rain is expected on the east coast today. (9Nachrichten)

The wet weather kept the state emergency services in suspense. Since midnight on Wednesday, the organization has received more than 2,600 calls for help across the state.

Volunteers have responded to at least 20 bailouts, mainly involving motorists who have been flooded.

The SES urged residents of Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding as a coastal trough that causes rain and wind moves further south.

A car collapsed after attempting to flood the underpass. (9Nachrichten)

The Bureau of Meteorology also issued minor flood warnings for a number of river basins, including the Cooks River, the Orara River and Tuggerah Lake, and a minor to moderate warning for the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers.

Wind warnings were issued for Sydney’s closed waters and coastline as well as for the Macquarie, Hunter, Illawarra, Coffs, Batemans and Eden coasts on Sunday.

There is also a warning of dangerous surf on the coasts of Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden on Sunday.