More rain to hit the south tonight after floods, evacuations, stranded tourists and state of emergency

More than 700 people in Gore are invited to prepare to flee their homes as heavy rains continue to hit the South, adding to the 50 people already evacuated.

A wagon of people had to be rescued from the top of their vehicle this afternoon and while some tourists were rescued by helicopter and boat today, others remain trapped overnight.

More heavy rain is expected this evening with a heavy rain warning in effect for Westland, Southland, Otago excluding North Otago and the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers.

State of emergency in Southland

A state of emergency has been declared in the floods of Southland, including Gore.

It was released by the Southland Civil Defense Emergency Management Group shortly before 3 p.m.

The Pyramid Bridge on State Highway 1 at Gore. Photo / Gore District Council

About one meter of rain fell in 60 hours at Milford Sound, of which 600 mm today falls between 24 hours and 7 hours of the morning.

Floods and heavy rains closed most of the roads in Southland and Otago.

The Transportation Agency has issued warnings to Westland drivers to slow down surface flooding and to be prepared for road closures.

Stuck tourists

More than 40 tourists trapped in lodges in Milford Sound were to be rescued by boat today.

A state of emergency was declared in the region yesterday afternoon as floods and slips trapped tourists on the tracks, roads and in Martins Bay and Big Bay, and closed State Highway 94, the only road to Milford Sound.

The consequences of a landslide at Howden Hut on the Routeburn Track in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

There are 125 people in three isolated lodges owned by the private company Ultimate Hikes.

Company spokesperson Shaun Liddy said they plan to bring 44 tourists to Te Anau by boat.

He said 81 people would stay overnight.

Earlier in the day, helicopters saved 31 tourists from the damaged Howden cabin. Eight helicopters transported people from there to Te Anau, Glenorchy and Queenstown.

The group is rescued from Howden Hut on the Routeburn Trail in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Grace Houpapa

There are 195 people still trapped in the town of Milford and will remain there until the weather clears tomorrow when they can be transported properly.

South Island roads cut

Parts of the South are secluded as heavy rains close more roads this afternoon, including State Highway 1 in both directions from Gore.

SH1 except a small section in the township of Gore is closed from Mataura to Clinton and SH6 is closed from Lumsden to Kingston. SH8 is closed between Roxburgh and the village of Roxburgh Lake, and SH94 (Milford Road) is closed.

Several vehicles were trapped this afternoon by slips on SH6 north of Kingston, at the foot of Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown.

The New Zealand transport agency and the police were on site after landslides blocked the road.

Floods at the Ontario Street Bridge, Waikaka Creek, Gore. Photo / High Country Helicopters

And a car of people had to be rescued from the top of their vehicle after getting into trouble on a flooded road this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services said she received a call at 12:50 p.m. to report that some people had driven Greenvale Road where it was flooded near Kelso.

They were standing above the car and had to be taken out by the emergency services.

Dozens of roads are closed in southern Otago and the Clutha District Council announced this afternoon that the Owaka road will close at 5:30 p.m. due to expected levels of the Clutha River.

“Due to the regularly falling rain, the Clutha District Council has received reports that the Clutha River in Balclutha is expected to reach 2,200 cumecs between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. tonight before climbing to 2,500 cumecs at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow.

“Such high river levels will make the Owaka road outside Balclutha impassable.”

The wellness centers are opened by the council at 5.30 p.m. at the Cross Recreation Center in Glasgow St, Balclutha and at the Owaka Community Center, Ovenden St, Owaka.

“If you are traveling on the Owaka road and cannot reach your destination, do not hesitate to call one of the wellness centers for a cup of tea. We also try to provide sleeping facilities basic.”

The floodwaters poured into the doors of the Milford Sound visitor terminal yesterday. Photo / Facebook

Further west, State Highway 94 is closed and is expected to remain closed for some time, isolating the Township of Milford Sound.

In an update tonight, the NZTA said the SH94 would remain closed until at least next week due to damage from torrential rain and ongoing landslides.

Evacuations in Gore

The floods forced the evacuation of around 50 people from a street in Gore today as heavy rains continue to hit the south.

This afternoon, police and Gore District Council staff evacuated 15 homes and businesses on Ontario Street near the Mataura River as the floodwaters continued to rise.

Another 280 households, or about 760 people, in East Gore have been ordered to prepare for evacuation this evening.

The evacuations took place on a day when a state of emergency was declared for Southland and many roads in the region were closed.

The council informed this evening that it had activated a center of wellbeing in the city.

Deputy Director General of the Council, Dr. Ian Davidson-Watts, said that anyone stranded in Gore or forced to leave their home should go to Calvin Church in Robertson St.

“The Gore reception center has been inundated with requests for accommodation,” he said.

About 50 people, adults and children, have been placed in commercial and private housing, he said.

Floods cover fields near Gore. Photo / High Country Helicopters

Earlier, several schools closed to ensure that students can return home.

Dr. Ian Davidson-Watts said there was a community response team at the Mataura service center, which was working to keep an eye on flood protection and deal with any problems in the city.

The open premix – a fertilizer premix produced from toxic aluminum slag material and stored at the Mataura paper mill – was one of the first considerations for the Council.

The owners were contacted earlier today and asked to put up their flood protection defenses, which happened.

Emergency Management Southland reassesses the situation to ensure that it is able to provide maximum protection and provide additional sandbags.

Council staff and contractors checked the roads and cleared the drains / culverts throughout the day.

“We also sent a team of staff to speak to people on the most affected streets of Gore to make sure they were okay.

“People were generally very positive and appreciated the call.”

More rain on the way

A state of emergency was declared for Fiordland by the mayor of Southland, Gary Tong, around 2 p.m. yesterday to allow a coordinated response to the flooding caused by a combination of high tides and heavy rain.

Parts of Fiordland received 550mm of rain in 24 hours, according to the MetService.

“In 24 hours, Milford Sound has recorded about as much rain as Christchurch in a year,” said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

MetService predicts that heavy general rains will continue to affect the South Island throughout the day and tonight.

Earlier, he lifted his warning for Fiordland, saying the heavy rains were easing in the region.

However, a red alert level red alert level warning is in place for Westland south of Hokitika until 10 p.m. tonight.

MetService expects an additional 60 to 90 mm of rain to fall on the beaches above what has already fallen and 30 to 50 mm near the coast.

He said the rain would lead to dangerous river conditions and severe flooding. Landslides and flood waters would likely make certain roads impassable and could isolate communities.

And a heavy orange-level rain warning remains for Clutha and Southland until 9 p.m. this evening, and around Dunedin, the headwaters of the lakes and rivers of Otago and Canterbury, the southern lakes and the center Otago until 11 p.m. tonight.

People are encouraged to keep abreast of the latest forecasts.

-with RNZ and ODT

.