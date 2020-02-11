More than 100 US troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iranian attacks | world

U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile was fired at Ain al-Asad Air Force Base, Anbar province, Iraq, on January 13, 2020. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The U.S. military yesterday reported a more than 50 percent increase in traumatic brain injuries related to the Iranian missile attack on a Iraqi base last month.

No U.S. force was killed or directly injured when Iran fired missiles at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq when the U.S. killed General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad Airport on January 3.

The rocket attacks have broken a spiral of violence that began in late December. Both sides have refrained from further military escalation, but the growing number of victims in the U.S. could increase control over the Trump administration’s stance on Iran.

Reuters was the first to report yesterday that there were over 100 cases of TBI, compared to 64 cases reported last month.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that 109 US service members had previously been diagnosed with minor traumatic brain injury. It added that 76 of them had resumed their service.

The U.S. military has historically expected the number to increase in the weeks after the attack, as symptoms may take some time to appear and sometimes troops may take longer to report them.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said last month that service members suffering from traumatic brain injuries had been diagnosed with mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change over time.

Symptoms of concussion injuries include headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, and nausea.

Pentagon officials have repeatedly said that no effort has been made to minimize or delay information on concussion injuries. However, post-Tehran attack disclosures have raised new questions about U.S. military policy, how it reports suspected brain injuries internally, and whether they are treated in public with the same urgency as limb or life loss.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst said further responses are needed.

“I have asked the Pentagon to ensure the safety and security of our emergency personnel, who may be at risk of explosion injuries in Iraq,” Ernst said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump appeared to be downplaying the brain injuries last month, saying that after the attack, he “heard that they had a headache and a few other things,” which triggered criticism from lawmakers and a US veteran group.

Various health and medical groups have been trying to raise awareness of the severity of brain injuries, including concussions, for years.

According to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000. – Reuters