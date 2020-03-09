More than 2 Horse Racing Professionals Launched in Drug Scam

NEW YORK (AP) – More than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others have been blamed for what the authorities describe as a widespread international scheme to make medicine horses run faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. The charges against 27 people include drug adulteration and wrongful conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman scheduled a news conference to discuss the charges, which allegedly affected races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities said participants in the fraud have deceived government agencies, including state and federal regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, various state horse racing regulators and the gambling public.

Prosecutors said in the allegations that professional horse racing is a $ 100 million industry followed by millions of followers worldwide, who directed race horses to sell at auction for more than $ 1 million. dollars.

According to the allegations, drug marketers and distributors known as “blood builders” to stimulate a horse’s endurance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the last decade.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to become overworked, leading to heart problems or death.

The allegations said that other drugs used to kill the horse’s sensitivity to pain to improve the horse’s performance could also lead to leg fractures.