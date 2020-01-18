More than 2,000 Central American migrants are trying to enter Mexico – Boston Herald

By MARÍA VERZA

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) – Mexican authorities closed a border post in Southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to make their way across a bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.

Normally, migrants who want to apply for asylum in Mexico can cross the bridge. But many migrants prefer to pass through Mexico on their way to the US, which Mexico has repeatedly asked to obstruct their arrival.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Mexican navy told The Associated Press on Friday that his orders were to form a “human wall” to contain the flow of migrants. On Saturday, babies were crying and the mood lit when hundreds of Mexican national guardsmen blocked the path of thousands of migrants.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said on Twitter on Saturday that it had strengthened multiple points along the southern border of the country to ensure “safe, orderly, and regular immigration.”

While the crowd swelled across the bridge over the Suchiate, Mexican officials allowed dozens of migrants to enter the country in groups of 20, while a voice over a loudspeaker warned migrants to slip into Mexico without passing through immigration filters.

The Guatemala authorities estimate that 2,500 migrants were or were trying to reach the Suchiate Bridge on Saturday.

Hundreds of guards stood nearby alongside the river to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Mexico. The voice in the speaker warned time and again that those who want to travel through the country may not be allowed to get asylum in the US, even when they get there.

The Mexican government has said that migrants who enter the country without registering are not allowed to cross the southern border. But those seeking asylum or other protection will be allowed to apply for and legalize their status in Mexico.

Guatemalan officials have counted about 3,000 migrants who have registered at border crossings to come to that country in recent days, and there are an estimated 1,300 migrants who have not registered.

Vicente Hernández, head of Mexican forces in the border area, told migrants on the Guatemalan side of the border that “there are opportunities for everyone” in Mexico.

“You just have to register here,” he added, saying that Mexican officials would offer the migrants jobs.

Mexico’s offer of legal status and potential employment for migrants includes a provision that would limit migrants to southern Mexico, where wages are lower and there are fewer jobs than elsewhere in the country.

A Mexican official who asked not to be mentioned said that asylum seekers in Mexico are being taken to one of the two migration stations in the state of Chiapas – one in Tapachula and the other in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Once there, in theory, migrants can apply for temporary work permits to stay in Mexico. However, for months, non-profit organizations and migrants have complained that migrants are often sent back to their country of origin instead.

Many of the migrants also strive for a new life in the US – not in Mexico.

“We’re going to walk all the way up,” said Salvadoran Jazmín González, 23, holding a little girl.

González said she was afraid of being deported while she committed herself to the Mexican authorities on Saturday, along with her daughter and three other family members.

Honduran Lourdes Geraldina Jiménez also decided to rely on the guarantees of the Mexican authorities when she entered Mexico with a son and another family member.

Jiménez said she left Honduras because gang members wanted to kill her 14-year-old son.

“I cannot return to Honduras,” she said, walking beside her son.

Many migrants leaving Central America say that they are afraid of their lives at home, while others say they are looking for better economic prospects.

As the temperature rose on Saturday, migrants trickled back across the bridge to Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the office of the human rights defender of Guatemala said more than 1,000 migrants were gathering at another point on the Mexican border far north in the Peten region. There were reports that Mexican troops were gathering there on the other side of the border.

In the Mexican border town of Ciudad Hidalgo, Francisco Garduño, commissioner of the National Immigration Institute of Mexico, emphasized that migrants trying to enter the country illegally would not go further.

“They can’t come in because it’s against the law,” he told the AP on Friday. He refused to talk about border reinforcements, but said there were “enough” troops to keep things tidy.

___

Associated Press writer Sonia Pérez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.