more-than-38,000-still-without-power-in-nashville-after-tornado-destroys-neighborhoods

Photos: Tornado slams Nashville overnight, causing widespread damage Posted! A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Damage on16th Ave. North in North Nashville as seen from a MNPD helicopter after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashvile, Tenn. George Walker IV/ The Tennessean Gov. Bill Lee hugs Putnam County resident Kayla Cowen as he says a prayer with her after she told him she was trying to finds something to salvage after losing her apartment to a tornado and helping to identify a neighbor who was killed by the tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennesean Rescue workers free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their Barrett Drive home that collapsed on them, trapping them under rubble. Shirley was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Alice Redman reacts at seeing her neighbors’ home destroyed by a tornado in Putnam County on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 . Shelley Mays Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Lee Tucker, left, and Sharlyn Spicer, right, longtime next door neighbors on Holly Street, embrace as they survey the damge done to their homes after a tornado struck East Nashville Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Carlos Barquero cuts trees that damaged his home on Hunters Hill Rd. after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Ann Hooven surveys the damage at her home on Hunters Hill Rd. after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com A resident gets help leaving her Mt. Juliet home after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Buddy Johnson looks for his car keys in his bedroom after a tornado destroyed his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Residents comfort each other afterseveral homes were destroyed by a tornado near 16th Avenue N and Underwood Street on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Meg Selby and Mac Warren survey the damage to their home in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Tornado damage in East Nashville Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage in East Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Ann Hooven and her granddaughter Caroline Hooven survey the damage at their home on Hunters Hill Rd. after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com A Putnam County house is covered in debris after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Meg Selby surveys the damage to her neighborhood after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Tornado damage on Holly Street in East Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean A man and his son look at their damaged home along Knowles St. after a tornado hit the area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A man drives his truck under a broken telephone pole along D.B. Jr. Blvd. after a tornado destroyed several homes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean The Echo Valley Estates community pool is filled with debris on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A tornado destroyed homes in the West Heaven sub division on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A tornado destroyed homes in the West Heaven sub division on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A damaged home sits in Putnam County after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Crews collect barges from the Cumberland River in the Charlotte Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Several barges crashed together against people’s personal docks after a tornado early Tuesday morning. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Residents gather up belongings after a tornado destroyed homes in the West Heaven sub division on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A man walks past several homes that were destroyed by a tornado in the Echo Valley Estates on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Chris Mabry, left, looks for personal belongings after a tornado destroyed his home in the West Heaven sub division on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Tommy Davis, left, searches for his ex-wife’s belongings after a tornado destroyed her home in the Echo Valley Estates on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean A window at a home in Putnam County after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Ashley Mabry, left, and Tracy Mabry comfort each other as they watch Chris Mabry look for their personal belongings after a tornado destroyed their home in the West Heaven sub division on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Karen Kopinski and Justin Birdwell looks for her sister-in-law, Tracy SavageÕs belongings after a destroyed her home in the Echo Valley Estates on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Tommy Davis, second from left, searches for his ex-wife’s belongings after a tornado destroyed her homes in the Echo Valley Estates on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Putnam County, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Dustin McCartney points out where his seven silos were before they were taken by the tornado and scattered across his neighbors yard in Bradford, Tenn., Monday, March 2, 2020. Stephanie Amador, Stephanie Amador / The Jackson Sun Jim and Michelle Mullikin’s home was damaged by the storm in Bradford, Tenn., Monday, March 2, 2020. Michelle was laying in bed when the ceiling came in. Jim was listening to the weather when he heard his wife cry for help. A few minutes later, the storm passed and went to their neighbor’s home for shelter. Stephanie Amador / The Jackson Sun An aerial view of Mt. Juliet after a tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean An aerial view of East End United Methodist Church after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage in East End United Methodist Church in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean An aerial view of the Elizabeth Park neighborhood near D.B. Todd Blvd. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage in the intersection of 11th and Holly Streets in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean An aerial view of John C. Tune Airport after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Reggie Ingle is rescued from his home by neighborhood friends after his home was damaged by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Residents walks out from their neighborhood near Underdwood Street after a tornado destroyed several homes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean An aerial view of Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Residents stand on the porch next to their over turned boat and car after tornado destroyed several homes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Richard Price starts to cry as he takes a break from cleaning up around his house after a tornado damaged the front of it on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Caroline Hooven surveys the damage at her grandmother’s home on Hunters Hill Rd. after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com An aerial view of Department of Human Services offices along 2nd Ave. N. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Preston Bailey sorts through personal items with his dogs Theo and Olive in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tsan Lozano reacts after being rescued from her home that was damaged by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N.Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean Germantown residents look at the damage along Rosa Park Blvd. after a tornado destroyed several buildings on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Germantown, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean An aerial view of East Nashville after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Residents stand on their damaged wooden deck after tornado destroyed it and several homes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in N. Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean An aerial view of John C. Tune Airport after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage on Holly Street in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage photographed in the intersection of 17th and Holly Street Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean An aerial view of the Nashville skyline after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Tornado damage on Holly Street in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean Tornado damage on Holly Street in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner Tornado damage on Holly Street in East Nashville photographed Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean A resident along Knobview Dr. surveys the damage after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Power lines litter McGavock Pike near Lumar Lane after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com A resident along Knobview Dr. surveys the damage after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Residents along Lumar Ln. survey the damage after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Sid Osborne surveys the damage at his home on Hunters Hill Rd. after a tornado ripped through the Donelson neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Crews collect barges from the Cumberland River in the Charlotte Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Several barges crashed together against people’s personal docks after a tornado early Tuesday morning. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Crews collect barges from the Cumberland River in the Charlotte Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Several barges crashed together against people’s personal docks after a tornado early Tuesday morning. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean A car in Stanford Estates is covered with debris after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean An aerial view of East Nashville after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Residents begin the cleanup on Barrett Drive in Mt. Juliet after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean An aerial view of the Elizabeth Park neighborhood near D.B. Todd Blvd. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Pedestrians walk by damaged homes on N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean A worker tries to remove debris blocking N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee Larry McCormack / The Tennessean A house near Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School in Nashville is covered with debris after a tornado came through Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Danielle Meacham / For The Tennessean The back of a home on Barrett Drive in Mt. Juliet is covering with debris after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Aubrey and Jennifer Nguyen walk down Barrett Drive in Mt. Juliet after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean An aerial view of the old Tennessee State Prison after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com An overturned car rests in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Debris is strewn in front of West Wilson Middle School in Mount Juliet after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Mac Warren holds his engagement photo after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean An overturned car sits on a lawn in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A damaged home sits in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com The scene in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A trucks rests in a pool in Stanford Estates after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., Shelley Mays / The Tennessean An aerial view of East Nashville near the 5 Points area after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com The scene at Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Rescue workers work to free Bill and Shirley Wallace from their Barrett Drive home that collapsed on them, trapping them under rubble. Shirley was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Bill Wallace reaches out to rescue workers who freed him from the Barrett Drive home that collapsed on him and his wife, Shirley, trapping them under rubble. Shirley Wallace was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Bill and Shirley Wallace sit to recover after being freed from their Barrett Drive home that collapsed on them, trapping them under rubble. Shirley was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean A rescue worker carries Shirley Wallace from her home, which collapsed on her. She was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mount Juliet, Tenn., on March 3. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Billy Wallace hugs his dad Bill after a tornado ripped through Bill’s neighborhood destroying his home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Bill had called his parents to warn them and the went to the basement where they were trapped and had to be rescued by emergency workers. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Rescue workers escort Shirley Wallace from her Barrett Dr home that collapsed on her trapping her under rubble. Shirley was taken for medical attention after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean The scene at Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean The scene at Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean The pool at Vista Germantown apartment complex shows damage after a tornado hit Nashville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. “I grabbed my dog and a blanket and went into my closet and laid on the floor,” Tim Vansumeren said. “I decided to evacuate when I saw cars flipped over outside and air conditioning units in our pool.”

Tim Vansumeren / For The Tennessean The scene off Highway 109 exit in Lebanon after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Middle Tennessee. Gentry Estes / The Tennessean Emergency workers swarm North Mt. Juliet Rd after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Linda and Lance Wall make their way out of their Mt. Juliet home after after a tornado ripped through their neighborhood damaging their home in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Emergency workers swarm North Mt. Juliet Rd after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods and destroying homes in Mt. Juliet, Tenn Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean People stand outside the Basement East music venue in East Nashville after it was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Nicole (last name not given) looks through her refrigerator after it was ripped out of her home at Underwood Street and 16th Avenue North. A tornado ripped the wall off their home in the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean People stand outside the Basement East music venue in East Nashville after it was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Debris is scattered across the parking lot of a damaged apartment building after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Residents of a home at Underwood Street and 16th Avenue North try to figure out their next steps after a tornado ripped the wall off their home in the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean The building housing Burger Up in East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood was destroyed in the tornado that hit the city on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Residents of Underwood Street near Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard survey the damage after a tornado ripped through the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean People try to clear a path for Donelson homeowner whose home was damaged in the tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean People stand outside the Basement East music venue in East Nashville after it was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Dale McKinney surveys the damage to his house and car along Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard after a tornado hit his house in the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Rubble is strewn across the street in East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood after a tornado hit the city on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Harold Crawley checks his phone as he sits in his car along Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard after a tornado hit the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Residents check on their homes and each other along 16th Avenue North after a tornado hit the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Residents check their homes along Underwood Street after a tornado the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Residents check their homes for damage along Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard after a tornado the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean The building housing The Soda Parlor and Clean Juice in East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood was destroyed in the tornado that hit the city on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Scenes of the damage in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of damage after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean Homes along Underwood Street are damaged after a tornado hit the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean A home along 16th Avenue North is demolished after a tornado hit the Elizabeth Park neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean Scenes of storm damage in Donelson after a deadly tornado swept through Nashville in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays/The Tennessean A resident captured a photo of a powerful storm moving through downtown Nashville that spawned a tornado on March 3, 2020. Twitter A downed tree blocks South Sixth Street off Main Street after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Brinley Hineman/DNJ A house on North Mt. Juliet road was destroyed after a tornado ripped through neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Larry McCormack / The Tennessean Emergency workers walk down an East Nashville street amid the damage of a deadly tornado that hit the city on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean The building housing Burger Up in East Nashville’s Five Points neighborhood was destroyed in the tornado that hit the city on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Courtney Pedroza / The Tennessean Residents from North Nashville and Germantown find shelter at the Nashville Farmers’ Market after a tornado ripped through their neighborhoods Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Debris litters Sixth Avenue North after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean Vista Germantown, an apartment building on Sixth Avenue North, suffered heavy damage after a tornado ripped through the Germantown neighborhood Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Residents were evacuated to the nearby Nashville Farmers’ Market. George Walker IV / The Tennessean A tornado that ripped through Nashville overnight downed power lines and toppled trees in the Donelson area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A tornado that ripped through Nashville overnight downed power lines and toppled trees in the Donelson area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A tornado that ripped through Nashville overnight downed power lines and toppled trees in the Donelson area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A tornado that ripped through Nashville overnight downed power lines and toppled trees in the Donelson area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean A file cabinet was among the debris scattered across the parking lot of Donelson Christian Academy after a deadly tornado plowed through Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean Part of Donelson Christian Academy is in ruins after a deadly tornado plowed through Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean The scene at Donelson Christian Academy was one of destruction after a deadly tornado plowed through Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean The scene at Donelson Christian Academy was one of destruction after a deadly tornado plowed through Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Shelley Mays / The Tennessean The scene at Donelson Christian Academy was one of destruction after a deadly tornado plowed through Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. More than 38,000 homes in the Nashville metro area were still without power Tuesday evening after strong thunderstorms and tornadoes moved through the area early that morning.

The outages covered a large swath of the metro area, stretching from near Pegram and Ashland City on the west to Hendersonville and Millersville on the east and north sides of the city.

Most of the outages were in an area generally to the north of Interstate 40.

NES did not provide an estimate for when power would begin to be restored.

NES: Timeline to restore power is uncertain

The powerful storm moved through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, spawning a tornado that ripped through parts of Nashville shortly before 1 a.m.

The storms killed 25 people across four countries.

.

“There’s a really good possibility that there may be more,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “It’s early yet.”

Others remain unaccounted for.

“A number of people are missing,” and many are injured, Lee said.

The governor did not provide specific counts on injured or unaccounted-for individuals, but noted that 30 rescue workers have suffered injuries.

HOW TO HELP: Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee creates donation fund after deadly tornado

NASHVILLE TORNADO PATH: This is not the first tornado to strike East Nashville’s Five Points area

