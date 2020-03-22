More than 4 gift-makers take the vow of Jante, government figures show – India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a watch on the Janta watch on Sunday to check for the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

During this voluntary self-preservation, people are not expected to go out, even for a morning stroll or a grocery store. Although people are advised to stay home, basic services are not closed during this period.

“These people will be curfew,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation when announcing the move to watch Jante Curfew.

The government has also set up a site where people can commit to observing self-cartoons and get confirmation. So far, 412,398 people have taken the pledge, mygov.in reports. The number is increasing rapidly.

The website also divided the number promised by age, gender and country.

The highest promises (70.9 percent) were taken by those between 25 and 45 years old. Men are ahead in taking the pledge when it comes to gender-based categorization – a figure of 71.6 percent.

In the states of Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus Covid-19, it is at the top of its promise. That number stands at 30.5 percent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9.8 percent.

Prime Minister Modi made the latest appeal to billions of Indians to observe Jantu Curfew, a self-initiated quarantine, in the collective fight against Covid-19 as the number of cases in that country was more than 300.

“In just minutes, #JantaCurfew is starting today. Let’s all be part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 threat,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday morning.

“The steps we are taking now will help in the coming times. Stay indoors and stay healthy, ”he said with the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

