More than 500 students are sick in the Cumberland Valley School District

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. – About 20 percent of students in the Cumberland Valley School District have left school in the past week. The district does not close schools, but does its best to keep the schools refurbished so that more children don’t come across anything.

About 500 of the district’s 2,800 students were out this week.

“Everyone coughs and blows their noses,” said Gillian Smith, Junior.

Smith says that about 75 percent of her friends at home have the flu or stomach bug.

“If you just go to the nurse and say I’m not well, they’ll send you home immediately,” said Smith. “So many people are going home. I think 68 recently just went home from the nurses’ office.”

The district says its care teams ensure that areas of frequent use throughout the district are cleaned and disinfected, and rooms are disinfected that require additional attention beyond daily cleaning.

The district asks parents to take their children home if they have a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or cough that keeps them awake at night.

To prevent the spread of flu or other viruses:

To be vaccinated

Wash your hands often

Don’t touch your face

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Smith says, feeling that there are germs and sick students everywhere in high school, she is doing her best not to get sick.

“I wash my hands after someone sneezes, I don’t put my hands on the door. I put my sleeve around my hands when I touch door knobs,” said Smith. “I keep asking people to wash their hands I’m taking vitamin C drops to make sure I don’t get sick. “

The school district says the absence rates they see are about twice the normal rate.

,