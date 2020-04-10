More than 50,000 Americans flew home to the United States after a coronavirus pandemic raging around the world – News – The Palm Beach Post

Chris WoodyardUSA TODAY

Thursday

Apr 9, 2020 10:41

The government has flown more than 50,000 Americans home in a massive effort to evacuate citizens around the world, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

The massive airlift, which began Jan. 29, had 490 flights in collaboration with foreign governments, the military, airport authorities and others, Pompeo said in a White House daily newsletter on the coronavirus crisis.

The update comes after criticism last month when Americans were left stranded in Peru, Morocco, the Philippines and other countries.

“No U.S. citizen should be rejected abroad because we are facing this unprecedented pandemic simply because the government was unable to provide them with the support they needed,” Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who served as the Senate’s chief foreign affairs Democrat. Committee, said at the time. “If during a national crisis, there has ever been a need to increase our nation’s aircraft capacity, then it is.”

Now Pompeo said the effort to get Americans home is underway.

“This global scale of our repatriation effort is not parallel in our lives,” Pompeo said.

He said there are many examples of exceptional efforts.

In one case, riverboats were sent to Peru’s Amazon jungle along with the Peruvian army to search for U.S. citizens, Pompeo said. A woman in remote Nepal was assured of medication before being flown home. Another group flew from Honduras even though the government had closed the airport during the pandemic, he said.

Those who go abroad “are proud to know their country, not leaving them to give up,” Pompeo said.