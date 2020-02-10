More than 60 new cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed on a cruise ship in Yokohama

More than 60 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama are infected with the corona virus, an addition to the 70 confirmed, government sources said early Monday afternoon.

The government is considering testing all crew members and passengers on the ship for the new corona virus, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

You cannot get out until all test results are known, Kato said.

“We have to respond to public concerns and concerns,” he added.

It was confirmed on Sunday that five crew members and one passenger – four Filipinos, one American and one Ukrainian in their twenties to seventies – had contracted the virus but had no serious symptoms, a ministry spokesman said.

The ministry said it tested 336 potentially infected people on the ship, out of approximately 3,700 passengers and crew.

The government is also working on a request to get medication on board for those suffering from other serious conditions or illnesses, Kato said on a television program on Sunday.

The total number of people infected in Japan is currently around 160, including 10 people who were evacuated on government-chartered flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the outbreak.

The figure also includes 16 tourists and a tour bus driver.