More than 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran hit by coronavirus trying to get them back, government says – Indian News

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said more than 6,000 Indians were located in different provinces of Iran, one of the hardest hit states by the coronavirus.

“According to available information, there are over 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. This includes about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from the union territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra; almost 300 students primarily from UT Jammu and Kashmir; about 1,000 fishermen, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat; and others who are on a longer stay in Iran for obtaining livelihoods and religious studies, “Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha.

He further said that the government is trying to bring these people back, and the initial focus is on visiting pilgrims. “Many of them are located in Qom, where the incidence of coronaviruses is strong. The nature of their residence also increases the risk of exposure. Age is also a factor to consider,” Jaishankar said.

The government has received 529 samples from Iran and 299 have so far been tested negative, the minister said. He once again highlighted the situation in Italy and said that a medical team from India was coming there.

The government on Wednesday tried to limit travel to the country in an effort to prevent the spread of coronaviruses. The government said late Wednesday that it would suspend the vast majority of visas to the country in a broad attempt to prevent the spread of coronaviruses as cases continue to increase across the region.

The move to limit visas comes on the eve of a busy summer travel period from April to June, and could also hinder the government’s attempts to sell Air India, the only carrier that flies internationally.

The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 73 on Thursday, with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh, as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said.

